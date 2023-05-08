Raunchy Disney Parody Cabaret MICKEY'S UNCUT HITS Extends At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

MICKEY'S UNCUT HITS features performances by Alain Pierre, Janna Emig, Joel Pietrzak, Miss Kales and Leanne Troutman with musical direction by Jelani Dream.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

MICKEY'S UNCUT HITS: A Raunchy Cabaret is a make-you-laugh-out-loud, sex-positive comedy-cabaret show. Featuring parody versions of classic Disney hits, your favorite childhood melodies have been re-imagineered into an entire soundtrack of salacious xx songs. Dirty jokes, sexy singalongs & happy endings are guaranteed!

Conceived and written by writing and comedy team KAJOLE, MICKEY'S UNCUT HITS is not puritanical in any way. So, be warned: unless you are a prude, we promise a night of pure fun. Featuring songs like "The Circle Jerk Tonight" and "Booty is a Feast," audiences are sure to fall in love with - and hopefully get off with - these timeless tunes. And really, who doesn't love Disney and a good dirty joke? Imagine an entire cabaret filled with both!

After a sold out debut in April, MICKEY'S UNCUT HITS returns by popular demand on Fridays, May 12 and June 23 at 9:30pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42 Street). Tickets are $22, available at Click Here. Please note that there is a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue, with a full dinner menu, waiter service and a full bar available.

MICKEY'S UNCUT HITS features performances by Alain Pierre, Janna Emig, Joel Pietrzak, Miss Kales and Leanne Troutman with musical direction by Jelani Dream.

Joel Pietrzak (co-creator/writer/performer) is one half of the writing/comedy/hosting duo, KAJOEL. He is excited that he and Miss Kales are making their cabaret debut, as both a writers and performers, with the premiere of their new show, Mickey's Greatest Hits: A Raunchy Cabaret. Joel attended the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where he received a BFA in Drama. He has performed stand-up and sketch comedy (with sketch group Terrorbird) at several venues in New York City. He has also written sketches, jingles and parody songs for the currently-on-hiatus podcast Rodham Thoughts, a political/pop culture talk show created and hosted by KAJOEL. Thanks to his partner in parody (and many other things), Miss Kales! We did it, dude!

Miss Kales (co-creator/writer/performer) is the *better* half of the writing/comedy/hosting duo, KAJOEL. She is excited to be making her cabaret debut as a writer and performer in Mickey's Greatest Hits: A Raunchy Cabaret. Miss Kales was co-host and producer of the currently-on-hiatus but hopefully soon-to-be-revived podcast Rodham Thoughts, for which she wrote original jingles and political parody songs. She holds a BA in feminist philosophy and Russian politics from New York University, and has a background in vocal music and studio art. Miss Kales would like to thank her creative partner, Joel (dude!), and everyone who believed in a small-town girl refusing to give up on those big city dreams #WhenYouWish

Leanne Troutman (co-creator/performer) is the pride of Buffalo, NY. Lies! (That's Christine Baranski.) Leanne received a BFA from Niagara University, and she's thrilled to be using it for something other than job interviews. Previous credits include three years as a contributing writer/performer with the Terrorbird sketch comedy troupe and getting typecast as a demon on the audio dramas Otherworldlies, and The Gray Area. Follow her on Instagram @tequileanne. She's never posted on it and she thinks that's beautiful.

Alain Pierre (performer) is a SAG-AFTRA/Actor's Equity stage, TV, commercial, and voiceover performer who works in both Los Angeles and New York. He studied at Groundlings after attending the Webster University Conservatory of Fine Arts. In LA, he was a part of 30 Minute Musicals and Fairytales Against Humanity on comedy stages across the city, did co-stars on TV Land and Disney Channel, print and commercials for Playstation and T-Mobile and regularly did ADR and Looping for film and television. Since coming to NYC, Alain has become a member of Story Pirates and starred in the world premiere of What Passes For Comedy. He's also trained at Stella Adler and Upright Citizens Brigade and performed sketch comedy at The PIT.

Janna Emig (performer) is a Film/TV assistant editor based in Brooklyn. When she was a kid, she and her friends used to cover the TV with blankets and make their parents watch them lip sync the entire movie of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. (So, basically, she's got this.) Janna is also a graduate of the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she received a BFA in Drama.

Jelani Dream (musical director) is a musician, composer, and creative writer. He has been a musical director for Amas Musical Theater and has performed as an accompanist at the Consulate for the Czech Republic. His credits also include La Mama Theatre, Lehman Stages, LIU Brooklyn Media Arts, and The Theater for the New City. Jelani currently freelances as a musician and composer. He writes screenplays and works in education.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar to Return to The Green Room 42 With SUPERHEROES IN LOV Photo
Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar to Return to The Green Room 42 With SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: SUMMER LOVIN'

Broadway stars and real-life couple Nicolas & Desiree will return to Green Room 42 with Superheroes in Love: Summer Lovin’.

Robert Bannon Will Kick Off Pride At 54 Below Next Month Photo
Robert Bannon Will Kick Off Pride At 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Robert Bannon in “Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist” on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm. Join Robert for a special, one night only celebration of the divas who created some of the most iconic queer anthems in history. Enjoy his emotive, soaring voice and knack for comedy as he serenades you with songs from from Whitney to Elton, and beyond.

THE LINEUP As Lensed By Mr. Baker Photo
THE LINEUP As Lensed By Mr. Baker

Susie Mosher, Matt Baker, and all the gang were living it up at Birdland Theater last week.

IF TRANE WAS HERE Innovatively Tributes Coltrane At Joes Pub Photo
IF TRANE WAS HERE Innovatively Tributes Coltrane At Joe's Pub

It is not surprising that playwright and spoken-word artist, reg e gaines and legendary tap dancer Savion Glover chose Coltrane to create a show around. Both gaines and Glover have pushed their art forms into brave new territory like Coltrane did


More Hot Stories For You

Gil Gutiérrez Trio Comes to Birdland This MonthGil Gutiérrez Trio Comes to Birdland This Month
Bruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This MonthBruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This Month
Photos: Olivia Oguma and Kat Rigg Host DisOrientalism at Joe's PubPhotos: Olivia Oguma and Kat Rigg Host DisOrientalism at Joe's Pub
Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar to Return to The Green Room 42 With SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: SUMMER LOVIN'Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar to Return to The Green Room 42 With SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: SUMMER LOVIN'

Videos

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU