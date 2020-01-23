Raquel Cion Returns with ME & MR. JONES: MY INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP WITH DAVID BOWIE

Brooklyn-based performer, Raquel Cion, is coming back for a January-March 2020 residency of her cabaret, Me & Mr. Jones: My Intimate Relationship with David Bowie at Pangea, located at 178 Second Avenue New York, NY 10003.

The 90-minute cabaret explores the lifelong "soul love" that Cion has for David Bowie's artistry and David Jones's humanity.

Her personal stories and the deep cuts of Bowie's diverse catalog rocket us through the inner space of this "half witch, half cabaret performer" (The New York Times): growing up as an outsider, navigating the celestial realms of love, mid-life crisis, loss, and creatively moving through cancer. The piece is directed by Cynthia Cahill, with musical direction by Karl Saint Lucy.

Me & Mr. Jones: My Intimate Relationship with David Bowie first walked the boards in early 2015 with a Bowie-inspired couture gown at NYC's legendary Judson Memorial Church. In June 2015, Me & Mr. Jones moved to The PIT Loft NYC, overselling within two days. The Slipper Room production in November garnered a 2015a?? a??New York Cabaret Award nominationa?? for "Best Alt Cabaret Show," with Cion being named a finalist for her stunning performance.

After Bowie's death from cancer on January 10th, 2016, Me & Mr. Jones was invited back for a Spring residency at The Slipper Room. In September, Cion's world was shaken by her own cancer diagnosis a week before bringing the show to Provincetown's prestigious Afterglow Festival.

Me & Mr. Jones returned spring 2018 to sold out houses at the intimate supper-club, Pangea, described by the New York Times as "a bohemian oasis not unlike the fabled Max's Kansas City from days gone by." Those performances led to a fall residency at Pangea and booking in the 2019 Philly Loves Bowie Week, in January 2019.

Me & Mr. Jones recently played at 2020 Philly Loves Bowie Week where Raquel was the featured guest performer in A Night of Stardust at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

Now on the other side of treatment, she is actively discovering new depths of meaning to Bowie's work and her own mission as an artist.

Tickets & Info: www.MeandMrJonesShow.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You