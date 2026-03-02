Elvira Tortora Reprises THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER At Chelsea Table + Stage

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elvira Tortora will reprise her 2024 Bistro Award-winning and MAC Award-nominated show The Bookmaker's Daughter at Chelsea Table + Stage on Saturday, April 11, at 7:00 PM. Tortora tells the story of her childhood as the daughter of a bookie living and raising a family in Brooklyn, NY, through the songs of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim and more, spanning the 1960s through 2001.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos with Musical Director/Arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Tortora performed seven sold out shows at Don't Tell Mama. Now, she brings her award-winning show to Chelsea Table + Stage with the Gregory Toroian Trio, led by Toroian on piano and featuring Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums.

Following the show at Chelsea Table + Stage, Tortora and Toroian will bring The Bookmaker's Daughter to Josephine's Cabaret at Club Café in Boston, MA, on Saturday, May 2, at 4pm.