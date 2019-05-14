Queen Diva Stars In STRENGTH OF A WOMAN: A PHYLLIS HYMAN TRIBUTE

The Triad Theater, Off-Broadway Theatre, presents Queen Diva in "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute 70th Birthday Celebration" on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The 120 minute tribute celebration begins with Phyllis Hyman's Disco Hit produced by New York's Own James Mtume "You Know How To Love Me," to Duke Ellington's "Sophisticated Ladies Medley-Sophisticated Ladies, A Train, It Don't Mean A Thing, In A Sentimental Mood" to her pivotal vocal performance in Brooklyn's own Spike Lee's "School Daze" singing "Be One" to her recording career beginning with Veteran Producer Norman Connors singing "Betcha By Golly Wow" to her favorite songs "What You Won't Do For Love," to "Old Friend" a song she would dedicate to her numerous dear friends who died of AIDS in the late 1980's and early 1990's.

MAC (Manhattan Association for Cabaret & Clubs) Vocalist and Divine Voices Music Recording Artist Queen Diva is the Musical Director and Star (The Beaumont Theater in Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Apollo Theater, Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar) will be celebrating on the Legendary Songstress Phyllis Hyman's 70th Birthday honoring her life and musical legacy along with Jazz Composer/Pianist Dan Furman (Founder-Dan Furman Jazz Trio, Musical Director- Lee Strasberg Institute, Cleopatra's Needle), with Vocal Direction by Singer/Songwriter Ayanda Sunshine (PixAlien, Shrine World Music & Sullivan Hall).

Queen Diva in "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute 70th Birthday Celebration" plays The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street) on July 6, 2019. There is a $25 cover charge and 2 beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://www.triadnyc.com/event/54e544ff350af60c599efcf3b2249cdf





