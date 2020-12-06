Piano Bar Live! Streams This Tuesday With Host Scott Barbarino, and More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, December 8 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! will continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Chris Dilley, Cynthia Crane, Tara Martinez, Sue Matsuki, MaryJo Mundy, Laura Pavles, Larry Scheraldi, Austin Sprague, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Tune in this Tuesday, December 8th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

