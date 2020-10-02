PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams This Tuesday, October 6

With Host Scott Barbarino, Plus KT Sullivan, Jon Weber, Hannah Jane Peterson And More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!)streams this Tuesday, October 6th at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music.

Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This weeks guests are Joey Chelius, Hannah Jane Peterson, KT Sullivan, John F. Hebert, Jon Weber, Carolyn Wehner, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, October 6th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Joey Chelius is a singer, actor, and guitarist hailing from Milwaukee, WI. A graduate of the 2018 UW-Stevens Point BFA Acting class, he is happy to be making his debut appearance on Piano Bar Live! after spending the last few seasons working with Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre, Forte Theatre Company, and First Stage Children's Theatre.

Hannah Jane Peterson is 19 years old and the 2019 recipient of the Mabel Mercer FoundationJulie Wilson Award. She has big dreams of being on Broadway and has a special love for Golden Age music. Peterson is a quadruple threat: an actress, singer, dancer and a songwriter. Learn more by following her at: www.hannahjane.nyc or on her Facebook/Instagram: @hannahjanenyc.

KT Sullivan was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012. She starred in the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. One of the shows she created there, Rhyme, Women, and Song,was recently presented on PBS' WNET 13. Besides regular appearances In such New York venues as The Laurie Beechman Theatre and 54 Below, she stars annually at The Crazy Coqs in London, and has been showcased at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Spoleto Festival, The Chichester Festival, La Nouvelle Eve in Paris and The Adelaide Festival in Australia. She guest-starred on Garrison Keillor's "Prairie Home Companion," was the star vocalist on two tours of China with The Manhattan Symphonie as well as being twice-named one of The Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America magazine. She is proud to be married to Steve Downey, president of The New York Browning Society.

John F. Heberts early work as an actor includes National Tours of AGYG and George M! as George M. Cohan. In 2010 John turned his focus to learning the electric bass touring the US with Stephie Copland & The Pedestrians, while their single JERK hit #14 on the alt-rock charts. Three years later he picked up the double bass to tour Europe with rockabilly band Jumbo Brown. Since 2016 John has been studying privately at the Joe Solomon Jazz Improvisation Workshop. Currently, his short film O'er The Water is making the film festival circuit and has been nominated four times for Best Pilot/Web Series.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You