Piano Bar Live! Continues Its Special Live-Stream On Facebook Tuesday, April 28th

Michael McAssey, hosts PBL! this Tuesday, April 28th at 7:15 pm, following New York City's 7 O'Clock Cheer. This week's guests will be Sharon McNight, Klea Blackhurst, Kenney Green, Bobby Belfry and Mauricio Lozano.

PBL! just won the 2020 MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Award for Show of the Year "for excellence in getting the word out about Cabaret and Piano Bar" through live-streams from The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar & Brandy's Piano Bar in 2019.

The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.

Join us this TUESDAY www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive Take a break from your busy day and let's have some fun!





