ALL THE WAY FRANK: A SINATRA TRIBUTE is Coming to Feinstein's

Head to Feinstein's this holiday season and relive the urbanity, grace, and charisma of the man who did it his way with ALL THE WAY FRANK: A SINATRA TRIBUTE. Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra present their celebration of the legendary Frank Sinatra with such moving renditions of his classic hits that you'll feel like you're in the room with the renowned crooner himself.

Join Farrell and the folks at Feinstein's for an unforgettable evening of swinging, seductive music as they pay tribute to the "Chairman of the Board" with a tasteful celebration of Frank Sinatra's legendary life and work. This is not about crass impersonations—rather, you'll be serenaded with classic Sinatra hits like "Summer Wind," "One For My Baby," "In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning," "Fly Me to the Moon," and many more.

With each song, you'll be captivated by lush arrangements and smooth, stylish crooning. Between the tunes, Don and the orchestra will share entertaining anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories of Ol' Blue Eyes himself. This show is Thursday, December 18. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and drinks :with the show starting at 7:30.

Wanting a little more Sinatra to help you get into the spirit of the season? Farrell returns for two shows on Tuesday, December 23 with A SINATRA CHRISTMAS MATINEE and an evening performance of A SINATRA CHRISTMAS.

This Christmas celebration is done in true Sinatra style! You won't help but be full of the holiday spirit with enchanting tales of how such great classics that define the season came to be like “I Heard the bells On Christmas Day”, “The Bells of Christmas”, “Silent Night”, “Mistletoe and Holly”, “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”, “Let It Snow”, “The Christmas Song”, “Jingle Bells”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, and many more!

Join in this celebration at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael and together we'll make the tinsel glitter and the snow glisten, warming our hearts with a profound sense of goodwill to all! Doors open for the matinee at 12:30 for a 2 pm show. For the evening performance, doors open at 5:30 for a 7:30 pm show.