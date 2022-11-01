Photos: Todd Murray & Stacy Sullivan Play Birdland Theater With I'M GLAD THERE IS YOU

Best mates Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan played Birdland Theater last night with their tribute show to best mates Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. In their seventy-minute program titled I'M GLAD THERE IS YOU - THE MUSICAL ROMANCE OF Frank Sinatra AND Peggy Lee the oh-so-elegant and ever gorgeous Ms. Sullivan and the dashing and debonair Mr. Murray shared some deftly scripted and committed to memory history and trivia (without sounding like a 101 college course) about the legendary singers while entertaining the crowd with hits like "Fly Me To The Moon," "I Love Being Here With You," "Somethin' Stupid" and a breathtaking "The Folks Who Live On The Hill." Using inventive arrangements created by Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka and executed by the Maestro with bass player Sean Murphy, Stacy and Todd showcased their musical talent and their own deep affection for one another, echoing the famous friendship of the artists to whom they were paying tribute. Highlights in the evening were Murray's "Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry," an interestingly arranged medley of "One For My Baby" and "Is That All There Is," and Sullivan's "Fever," which stayed very true to the original but, still, left the crowd screaming for more.
Broadway World Cabaret was on hand to document the Savannah Brown-directed evening with a photo essay and to catch the announcement that the duo will be playing Carnegie Hall on May 22nd, 2023. Visit the Carnegie Hall website HERE.
THIS is the Birdland website, HERE is the Stacy Sullivan Facebook page and the Toddy Murray website is HERE.
Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.
