Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Celebrates 40th Anniversary at 54 Below

On Wednesday June 11, 2025, cabaret royalty gathered at 54 Below for the 40th anniversary celebration of the Mabel Mercer Foundation. KT Sullivan hosted the show, titled the “Elegance & Legacy of The Mabel Mercer Foundation”. (See photographer Stephen Sorokoff’s write up of the event and set of backstage photos here.)

The three-hour gala fundraising event treated the assembled Mabel Mercer Foundation supporters to wonderful food, music, and stories culled by artistic director KT Sullivan and managing director Rick Meadows from the 40 year history of the organization founded by the legendary impresario Donald F. Smith. Featured performers included Carole J. Bufford, Natalie Douglas, Bryan Eng, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Madalynn Mathews, MOIPEI (triplets Mary, Maggy and Marta), Lee Roy Reams, Steve Ross and Craig Rubano and accompaniment by John Weber on piano and Steve Doyle on bass.

Founded in 1985 by Donald F. Smith, the Mabel Mercer Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the intimate art of cabaret, its timeless songbook, and the enduring influence of Mabel Mercer (born in 1900). Renowned for her distinctive interpretive style, exquisite phrasing, and profound emotional connection to lyrics, Ms. Mercer helped shape the American songbook and inspired iconic artists like Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Tony Bennett.

Learn more about them on their website at www.mabelmercer.org

See photos from the night below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

