Review: Mission Accomplished - THE MABEL MERCER FOUNDATION GALA at 54 Beow

Cabaret royalty was on the stage of 54 Below last night, June 11, as KT Sullivan hosted a celebration of the “Elegance & Legacy of The Mabel Mercer Foundation”. “Preserving” and “Promoting” are words used in the organization’s mission statement and the performers in this specially curated show certainly represented and fulfilled that assignment. The fundraising event for a select audience of supporters and officials of the non-profit Mabel Mercer Foundation was a three-hour gala that treated us to wonderful food, music, and stories culled by artistic director KT and managing director Rick Meadows from the 40 year history of the organization founded by the legendary impresario Donald F. Smith.

My pre-show photos may reveal three generations of cabaret performers preparing to go on stage, but being in the dining room for their performances made me realize that there is certainly no generation gap in the intimate art form of Cabaret. The music and lyrics of The Great American Songbook and Broadway are firmly in the hands of wonderful artists to be discovered by Cabaret audiences yet to be. Mission Accomplished by tonight’s talented performers, many of whose careers were advanced by Donald F. Smith and had amusing and heartwarming anecdotes to share…. Carole J. Bufford, Natalie Douglas, Bryan Eng, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Madalynn Mathews, MOIPEI ( Mary, Maggy and Marta), Lee Roy Reams, Steve Ross, Craig Rubano and KT.

Perhaps Craig Rubano summed it up best when he said that “Donald Smith (in creating the foundation) dreamed the impossible.” Craig then performed a thrilling rendition of “The Impossible Dream” in English and Spanish.

The evening featured accompaniment by John Weber on piano and Steve Doyle on bass.

About The Mable Mercer Foundation

Founded in 1985 by Donald F. Smith, the non profit is dedicated to preserving and promoting the intimate art of cabaret, its timeless songbook, and the enduring influence of Mabel Mercer (born 1900). Renowned for her distinctive interpretive style, exquisite phrasing, and profound emotional connection to lyrics, Ms. Mercer helped shape the American songbook and inspired iconic artists like Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Tony Bennett.

Learn more about them on their website at www.mabelmercer.org



KT Sullivan



Carole J. Bufford



Steve Ross



Bryan Eng



Craig Rubano



Lee Roy Reams



MOIPIE, Mary,Maggy,Marta



Natalie Douglas & Billy Jo Young



Eda Sorokoff & Jeff Harnar



Bryan Eng & Jon Weber



KT Sullivan & Rick Meadows



Rick Meadows, KT Sullivan, Jason Martin



Jason Martin



54 Below



54 Below



KT Sullivan & Howard Morgan



KT Sullivan & Stephen Sorokoff



Alice Finell & KT Sullivan



54 Below



Donald F. Smith & Mabel Mercer