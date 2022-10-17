Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Looks Like a Fun Time For An October 11th Birdland Theater Audience
Photographer Matt Baker continues his tenure as LINEUP documentarian.
October 11th saw another fine installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER as the award-winning variety show and producer presented another great night of entertainment featuring the likes of Acute Inflections, who has been playing Birdland quite a lot lately, Michelle Dowdy & Jordan Wolfe, who have a show coming up at The Green Room 42, and Patrick DeGennaro, who recently did a night at the same club.
While Susie handled everything performance-oriented, photographer Matt Baker was on hand to focus on getting all the action captured in his lens - always a magical place to be.
Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.
Pre-Show Preparation
The Performance
Chantae Miller
Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe
Adam Cole Klepper
Aubrey Leigh Kirk and Bob Stillman
Acute Inflections
Sadiki Pierre
Jenna Esposito-Cannizzaro
Cory Pesaturo
Ben Covello
The Raffle!
The Winner!
Laura Pavles and Tara Martinez
The After Party
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.
Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.
This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
About Matt Baker: