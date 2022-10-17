Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Looks Like a Fun Time For An October 11th Birdland Theater Audience

Photographer Matt Baker continues his tenure as LINEUP documentarian.

Oct. 17, 2022  

October 11th saw another fine installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER as the award-winning variety show and producer presented another great night of entertainment featuring the likes of Acute Inflections, who has been playing Birdland quite a lot lately, Michelle Dowdy & Jordan Wolfe, who have a show coming up at The Green Room 42, and Patrick DeGennaro, who recently did a night at the same club.

While Susie handled everything performance-oriented, photographer Matt Baker was on hand to focus on getting all the action captured in his lens - always a magical place to be.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Pre-Show Preparation

Clint de Ganon

John Miller

Lon Hoyt

The Performance

Carly Ozard

Chantae Miller

Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe

Adam Cole Klepper

Aubrey Leigh Kirk and Bob Stillman

Acute Inflections

Sadiki Pierre

Elasea Douglas

Jenna Esposito-Cannizzaro

Bill Zeffiro

Cory Pesaturo

David LaMarr

Ben Covello

Ann Kittredge

The Raffle!

The Winner!

Patrick DeGennaro

Laura Pavles and Tara Martinez

Susie Mosher

The After Party

Matt Baker

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

