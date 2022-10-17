Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Looks Like a Fun Time For An October 11th Birdland Theater Audience

October 11th saw another fine installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER as the award-winning variety show and producer presented another great night of entertainment featuring the likes of Acute Inflections, who has been playing Birdland quite a lot lately, Michelle Dowdy & Jordan Wolfe, who have a show coming up at The Green Room 42, and Patrick DeGennaro, who recently did a night at the same club.

While Susie handled everything performance-oriented, photographer Matt Baker was on hand to focus on getting all the action captured in his lens - always a magical place to be.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.