Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama

On October 17 and 19, Ziev took audiences on a journey through the times, the tunes, and the tech used for playing the soundtracks of our lives

By: Oct. 22, 2025
On October 17 and 19, 2025, singer Meri Ziev and the Gregory Toroian Trio treated audiences at Don't Tell Mama to a night of song called From 8 Tracks to Livestreams. The show was a journey through the times, the tunes, and the tech used for playing the soundtracks of our lives, from Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh to Brandi Carlile and Brandy Clark. The Florida-based singer made her NYC solo cabaret debut in 2022 with New Words at Don't Tell Mama. (Read Stephen Mosher's review of that show here.)

Ziev was backed by the Gregory Toroian trio featuring Toroian on piano, David Silliman on drums, and Skip Ward on bass. The show featured direction by Lina Koutrakos, with music direction by Gregory Toroian.

Learn more about Meri Ziev on her website at meriziev.com

Find more upcoming shows at Don’t Tell Mama here.

Below, see photos from the October 19 performance of this show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Skip Ward. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Gregory Toroian. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: See Highlights from Meri Ziev's FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS at Don't Tell Mama Image
Meri Ziev. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



