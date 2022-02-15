Photos: Mark William Brings LOVE SINGS to Chelsea Table & Stage

Two time Broadway World Award winner Mark William celebrated Valentine's Day at Chelsea Table + Stage - New York's newest hotspot, with his new show Love Sings! The evening was full of romantic and show stopping love songs from Broadway, Pop, Hollywood, and The Great American Songbook.

The sold-out audience included everyone from Broadway's Lee Roy Reams to world renowned chef Jean - Claude Nedelec to City Council member Erik Bottcher.

Up next, catch him in the highly anticipated first New York revival of the hit musical "A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine" at Theatre Row from Feb. 24th through March 6th with J2 Spotlight Productions.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy