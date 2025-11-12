Photos: Maggie Solimine Brings BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS To 54 Below

The performance was on November 11 at 7:00 PM.
Maggie Solimine brough Broadway, Britney, and Breakdowns to 54 Below on November 11 at 7:00 PM. Fresh from her West End debut, Maggie Solimine invited audiences into her world for a night of powerhouse vocals, chaotic childhood stories, and no-holds-barred confessions. Check out photos below!
Featuring songs by Pasek & Paul, Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lippa, Maggie lit up the 54 Below stage with humor, heart, and high notes. Directed by award-winning West End writer-director WILL NUNZIATA, the evening brought laughs, big notes, and surprise special guests.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Music Director Chase Vessler, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Janine LaManna, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine
Tonights band that includes Michael Herlihy, Chase Vessler, Sean Decker and Nicholas Vibanic
WILL NUNZIATA and Maggie Solimine join with Tonights band that includes Michael Herlihy, Chase Vessler, Sean Decker and Nicholas Vibanic
Keaton Miler and Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine
Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine
