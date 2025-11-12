 tracker
Photos: Maggie Solimine Brings BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS To 54 Below

The performance was on November 11 at 7:00 PM.

By: Nov. 12, 2025
Maggie Solimine brough Broadway, Britney, and Breakdowns to 54 Below on November 11 at 7:00 PM. Fresh from her West End debut, Maggie Solimine invited audiences into her world for a night of powerhouse vocals, chaotic childhood stories, and no-holds-barred confessions. Check out photos below!

Featuring songs by Pasek & Paul, Billy JoelStephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lippa, Maggie lit up the 54 Below stage with humor, heart, and high notes.  Directed by award-winning West End writer-director WILL NUNZIATA, the evening brought laughs, big notes, and surprise special guests.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA

Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA

Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA

Music Director Chase Vessler, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Music Director Chase Vessler, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA

Chase Vessler, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Chase Vessler, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA

Janine LaManna, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Janine LaManna, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA

Janine LaManna, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA
Janine LaManna, Maggie Solimine and WILL NUNZIATA

Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine
Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine

Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine
Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine

Janine LaManna
Janine LaManna

Janine LaManna
Janine LaManna

Tonights band that includes Michael Herlihy, Chase Vessler, Sean Decker and Nicholas Vibanic
Tonights band that includes Michael Herlihy, Chase Vessler, Sean Decker and Nicholas Vibanic

Photos: Maggie Solimine Brings BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS To 54 Below Image
WILL NUNZIATA and Maggie Solimine join with Tonights band that includes Michael Herlihy, Chase Vessler, Sean Decker and Nicholas Vibanic

Keaton Miler and Maggie Solimine
Keaton Miler and Maggie Solimine

Keaton Miler and Maggie Solimine
Keaton Miler and Maggie Solimine

Keaton Miler and Maggie Solimine
Keaton Miler and Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Janine LaManna
Janine LaManna

Janine LaManna
Janine LaManna

Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine
Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine

Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine
Janine LaManna and Maggie Solimine

Janine LaManna
Janine LaManna

Janine LaManna
Janine LaManna

Janine LaManna
Janine LaManna

Janine LaManna
Janine LaManna

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine and Keaton Miller
Maggie Solimine and Keaton Miller

Maggie Solimine and Keaton Miller
Maggie Solimine and Keaton Miller

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine

Maggie Solimine
Maggie Solimine


