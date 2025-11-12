Photos: Maggie Solimine Brings BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS To 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maggie Solimine brough Broadway, Britney, and Breakdowns to 54 Below on November 11 at 7:00 PM. Fresh from her West End debut, Maggie Solimine invited audiences into her world for a night of powerhouse vocals, chaotic childhood stories, and no-holds-barred confessions. Check out photos below!

Featuring songs by Pasek & Paul, Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lippa, Maggie lit up the 54 Below stage with humor, heart, and high notes. Directed by award-winning West End writer-director WILL NUNZIATA, the evening brought laughs, big notes, and surprise special guests.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy