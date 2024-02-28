Photos: Lorna Dallas Soars at Chelsea Table + Stage

The chanteuse blew the crowd away on February 25th
Acclaimed singer Lorna Dallas blew the crowd away with her latest solo show at Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday February 25th. The show was directed by Barry Kleinbort with music direction and piano by Christopher Denny. You can read a review of the show by Rob Lester for more on the night, and see photos from the night below by photographer Conor Weiss.
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Videos