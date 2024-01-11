Lorna Dallas Comes To Chelsea Table + Stage In February

Chelsea Table + Stage will present Lorna Dallas, winner of the 2020 Bistro Award for “Consummate Cabaret Artistry,” in her new show “Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days” on Sunday, February 25 at 7:00 PM. Dallas offers a vocally venturesome program featuring sublime standards and surprising rarities by composers as diverse as Michel Legrand, Harold Arlen, Jerry Herman and Ivor Novello. Ms. Dallas will also be premiering two songs, one intended for an un-produced musical about P.T. Barnum and the other, a special commission written for her by Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and features music direction by Christopher Denny. Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Lorna Dallas went from winning a national talent contest in high school to Indiana University to the Metropolitan Opera National Company to London to star as Magnolia in the record-breaking revival of Show Boat with Dame Cleo Laine. She remained in the UK to star in major musicals such as The King and I; Closer Than Ever; Kismet; Side by Side by Sondheim; Iolanthe; Hello, Dolly!; and many others. In London, Lorna had two of the most ambitious and successful BBC series, “Lorna Dallas… My Musical World” and “Serenade.”.

She has been guest artist in all the major concert halls from London to Australia and starred in countless concerts and television specials such as “Let's Face the Music of Kern,” “The Magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein,” “Being Alive A Sondheim Tribute,” “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “Night of 100 Stars,” “Hello, Dolly! in Concert,” “In a Styne Way,” “A Handful of Keys,” “Great Singers… Great Songs,” “The Good Old Days,” and many, many more including The Royal Variety Performance. For ITV, she starred as Betsy, Wife No. 5 in the popular sitcom, “The Many Wives of Patrick.” Lorna also played the wife of Telly Savalas (TV's “Kojak”) in the film Inside Out. She is most proud to have been cast by director Paul Greengrass in the acclaimed film, United 93. www.lornadallas.com

 

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here.




