Photos: Karen Akers Celebrates Paris At Birdland

Monday’s Karen Akers concert at Birdland reminded us all why she remains one of the crown jewels of cabaret. With Alex Rybeck at the piano, she spun a Parisian tapestry—some familiar chansons, many rare treasures—and had the sold-out house declaring the evening très merveilleux! Check out photos below!

Karen Akers is one of America's most arresting and successful concert and cabaret stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist in a Major Engagement, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as New York's premiere nightspots, the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, Barcelona's Liceu Opera House and more recently to The Crazy Coqs in London.

Cabaret and concert performances are only a part of Ms. Akers multifaceted career, which encompasses theatre, television, film, and recordings. She appeared at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel, directed by Tommy Tune. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of NINE, also directed by Tommy Tune, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey