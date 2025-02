Photos: Julie Benko Celebrates Mardi Gras At Birdland Jazz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's former Funny Girl, Julie Benko and her "Euphonic Gumbo" served up a jazzy celebration of Mardi Gras at Birdland Jazz! Check out photos from the show.

With a band included Michael O’Brien on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums, Evan Arntzen on reeds, Andy Warren on trumpet and Ron Wilkins on trombone, led by Benko's partner Jason Yeager as musical director and on keyboards, the show brought the spirit of New Orleans to the heart of New York City.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments