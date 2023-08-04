Photos: Isaac Mizrahi Performs at 54 Below

I'm happy to report that Isaac Mizrahi has moved his act from The Carlyle to 54 Below, known as Broadway's Living Room, and is reaching a whole new audience, as a result. If you think you know this legendary designer because you see him on QVC....think again!

Last night, back by popular demand he opened his current engagement at the club performing songs that ranged from Noel Coward to Grace Jones and included tunes by Frank Loesser, Cole Porter, Cy Coleman and Fred Ebb among others. His hilarious patter and the excellent musicianship on stage created quite an entertainment cocktail to go along with 54 Below’s special drink menu.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He has an annual residency at Cafe’ Carlyle in New York City and has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe’s Pub, The regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide.



Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff