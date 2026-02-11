Photos: Isaac Mizrahi Kicks Off Cafe Carlyle Residency

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Isaac Mizrahi has launched his latest Café Carlyle residency with the debut of A.I. ARTIFICIAL ISAAC, marking his 10th anniversary season at the venue. Check out photos of the show.

The new show centers on current events and the passage of time and continues his long-running engagement at the Upper East Side cabaret.

Backed by a six-piece band led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi performs a setlist that spans multiple musical styles, including selections by Cy Coleman and Laura Nyro, along with original material. The evening blends music, storytelling, and stand-up elements, a format he has refined over a decade of appearances at Café Carlyle.

In addition to his cabaret performances, Mizrahi has built a multi-decade career as a performer, host, writer, designer, and producer. He recently served as a consulting producer on the Hulu sitcom Mid-Century Modern and appeared in the Prime series Étoile. He is also set to appear in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

On stage, Mizrahi previously appeared as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of CHICAGO and has performed at venues nationwide, including 54 Below, Bing Concert Hall at Stanford University, Reno’s Artown Festival, Houston’s Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Westport Country Playhouse, The Wallis in Los Angeles, and Festival of the Arts BOCA in Florida.

A.I. ARTIFICIAL ISAAC runs Tuesdays through Saturdays at Café Carlyle, located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, 35 East 76th Street at Madison Avenue.



Isaac Mizrahi at Cafe Carlyle