Photos: Highlights of Ann Hampton Callaway's HERE'S TO LIFE at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 9, theater-goers were treated to Here's to Life at 54 Below, a new, uplifting show by Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway.

With her award winning trio featuring Music Director Ted Rosenthal on piano, Tim Horner on drums and Martin Wind on bass, Callaway dazzled the audience with a night of gorgeous songs that celebrate life’s richness, despite our challenges and because of them. She breathed wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals.

The night featured special guest, Ann Hampton Callaway’s sister Liz Callaway (Anastasia, Miss Saigon, Baby).