Photos: Highlights of Ann Hampton Callaway's HERE'S TO LIFE at 54 Below

See photos from the January 9 show. Ann Hampton Callaway returns to 54 Below 1/14 to 1/17 with her sister Liz
On January 9, theater-goers were treated to Here's to Life at 54 Below, a new, uplifting show by Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway.
With her award winning trio featuring Music Director Ted Rosenthal on piano, Tim Horner on drums and Martin Wind on bass, Callaway dazzled the audience with a night of gorgeous songs that celebrate life’s richness, despite our challenges and because of them. She breathed wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals.
The night featured special guest, Ann Hampton Callaway’s sister Liz Callaway (Anastasia, Miss Saigon, Baby).
Learn more about Ann Hampton Callaway on her website at www.annhamptoncallaway.com
The Callaway sisters return to 54 Below from January 14 to 17 with BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. Tickets are available here.
See photos from Here's to Life below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Music Director Ted Rosenthal on piano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Martin Wind on bass. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway and the band (Ted Rosenthal, Martin Wind, Tim Horner). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
