Photos: Elizabeth Ward Land Performs STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE- THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT

On Wednesday night, Broadway veteran Elizabeth Ward Land returned to The Green Room 42 with her acclaimed concert STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE- THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT for a special one-night-only encore.

Touching on genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi, Elizabeth Ward Land has found her perfect vocal match in this salute to the great Linda Ronstadt, for which she received the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Tribute Show. She was a vision of understated chic, clad in a black sleeveless jersey blouse and vintage black beaded trousers, which she accessorized with a narrow pale blue silk scarf embellished with bright blue beading and fringe, a sparkly crystal necklace, bracelets, dangling earrings, and crystal embellished sandals.

Directed by Alan Muraoka, with Music Supervision and arrangements by Brad Simmons, the concert featured special guests Madison Stratton and Joel Waggoner. The musicians included Brad Simmons on the keys, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, Arei Sekiguchi on drums and Craig Klonowski on bass/cello.

Regional Theatre: Pioneer Theatre Company as Muriel in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; MacHaydn Theatre as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard; Geva Theatre as M'Lynn in Steel Magnolias; TheatreWorks as Marmee in Little Women; Heidi in Curvy Widow (George Street Playhouse); Asolo Repertory as Lela Rogers in Backwards in High Heels; Sacramento Music Circus as Charlotte in A Little Night Music, Betty Blake in The Will Rogers Follies, Elsa in The Sound of Music, Gloria Thorpe in Damn Yankees; Barrington Stage in Southern Comfort; at Musical Theatre West as Anna in The King and I, Lucy in The Thing About Men and Lilli Vanessi in Kiss Me, Kate; as Keely opposite David Naughton in Pete 'n' Keely at the Alpine Theatre Project; as Helen Dubin in Boulevard of Broken Dreams at Coconut Grove Playhouse; Lady Capulet in Romeo and Juliet at Goodspeed Opera House; The Evil Queen in Snow White for Disneyland; and as Connee Boswell in The Boswell Sisters at The Old Globe in San Diego. She starred as Mother Superior in the Pre-Broadway tryout of Sister Act at Pasadena Playhouse and the Alliance.

Film and Television: Young Adult (directed by Jason Reitman), Boy Meets Girl(directed by Eric Schaeffer), The Gathering (directed by Emily Elizabeth Thomas), Good Daughters, The Good Fight, Elementary, High Maintenance, Madam Secretary, Boardwalk Empire, The Big O, The Blacklist, Blank My Life, Law & Order: SVU, One Life to Live, Crumbs, The Amanda Show, 10-8, All My Children, and twice on the Today show as part of their Everyone Has a Story series.

Concerts: Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt - sold out shows at The Green Room 42, NYC; 54 Below - Broadway Does Country and Meryl Sings; at SOPAC in Let It Sing!; Solo show at The Wilson Center, Long Beach Cabaret Series, The Best of Reprise; The Leading Ladies: An Evening of R&H (Coto Candlelight Series), Lerner and Loewe (Long Beach Pops), Hollywood Revisited, Salon Series: A Tribute to Cole Porter with Michael Feinstein (Mark Taper Forum). Elizabeth was honored to be chosen as Barbra Streisand's Stand-in for her 2006 Concert Tour.

Voiceovers: Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, Reservoir Dogs, Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops, Infinite Wars: The TV Series Alien Abductions: True Confessions, Adam's Rib and American Appetites for L.A. Theatre Works; and Disney's Enchanted.

Elizabeth received her Bachelor of Arts in Drama from the University of the Pacific and a Masters of Fine Arts in Acting from the University of California at Davis. She is married to actor Ken Land. She plays the piano, oboe, percussion, guitar, and a little ukulele.

