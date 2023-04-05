Photos: Cult-Hit CASHINO Returns To New York City And Birdland!

"CASHINO," the long-running LA and NYC cult hit made it's debut at Birdland for one night only on Monday, April 3. Susie Mosher (Hairspray and host of Birdland's "The Lineup") and recording artist John Boswell starred as Pepper Cole and Johnny Niagra in the special concert version of the critically acclaimed multimedia musical show.

"CASHINO" began in the early 2000's with a series of short films about the lives of two legendary singers and their continuing struggle to become internet entrepreneurs. Since then, Johnny and Pepper have entertained audiences on both coasts with high energy, high strung and emotionally charged live sets. Known for seamlessly blending 80's pop/rock with classic show tunes, medleys include: "The Queen & I," "Midler On The Roof," "Chicago" and "The Prince & The Poppins." After ten years of vocal rest, Johnny and Pepper are back and rocking the world!

Pianist John Boswell has served as musical director for Judy Collins, Andy Williams, Bob Newhart, Scott Coulter, Maude Maggart, Faith Prince, Carmen Cusack, Jason Graae and a host of other fine talents. John played the role of "Moose" in the national tour of Crazy For You and has appeared on The Tonight Show, Today Show, CBS This Morning, Regis And Kathie Lee, General Hospital and was the piano playing hands of Nancy McKeon on the sit-com "The Facts of Life." Recent concerts with symphonies have included "Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert", "Blockbuster Broadway," "Sheena Easton and Scott Coulter: The Spy Who Loved Me," and "Music Of The Knights." John has been heard singing in the shows THREE MEN AND A BABY...GRAND, CINEMA TOAST, BROADWAY TODAY, WISEGUYS and the New York cult hit "CASHINO" with Susie Mosher. Broadway/Off Broadway credits include Crazy For You, The Secret Garden, Liza! Steppin' Out At Radio City Music Hall, Back To Bacharach And David and The Kathy And Mo Show: Parallel Lives. John has nine CDs of original piano music and a tenth on the way. While a student at UCLA, John received the Frank Sinatra Award for pop instrumentalists.

Susie Mosher has been performing professionally since she was sixteen in the west coast premiere of Godspell at The Old Globe Theatre. Night clubs, theater, television and movies have been along her checkered path, including films "Lost Souls," "View from the Top," "It's Pat," "The Wedding Planner," and "Bear City 2." She has been seen on television in "Beverly Hills 90210," "Snoops," "Veronica's Closet," "The L Word," and "Nurse Jackie." Susie finally obtained her childhood dream of being on Broadway when she was cast in Hairspray and played Prudy Pingleton for the last two years of its amazing six-year run. She has her own weekly show, "The Lineup with Susie Mosher," at the world-famous Birdland in NYC every Tuesday night.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey