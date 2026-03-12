Photos: CURTAINS FOR A CURE Benefit At The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 presented CURTAINS UP FOR A CURE on March 8 at 1 p.m., bringing members of the Broadway community together to support the fight against colon cancer. See photos of the event.

The benefit concert raised funds for research and advocacy efforts addressing colorectal cancer, which is projected to become the leading cancer killer of men and women under 50 by 2030.

The event was produced by Ella Reichbach, Shaina Turchin (Broadway producer of The Outsiders and Suffs), and Colby Kipnes (Grey House). Musical direction was by Joshua Turchin.

Performers included Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, A Christmas Story: The Musical Broadway tour), Brittney Mack (SIX: The Musical), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain’t Too Proud, The Lion King on Broadway), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill, Hadestown Broadway National Tour), J. Antonio Rodriguez (Hadestown Broadway National Tour), Madeleine Pace (The Hard Problem, Once), Violet Tinnerello (Sesame Street, Chasing Rainbows), Remi Tuckman (Drag the Musical), Cordelia Cornell, Mira Levinson, Maya Levinson, Clara Young (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), and Jeremy Shinder (A Christmas Story: The Musical).

Proceeds from the concert benefited Fight Colorectal Cancer and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Photo Credit: Angela of York