Photos: Ava Nicole Frances's THE DREAM THAT I SEE at the Green Room 42

The 5/16 show celebrated the release of a new live album of the same name
Ava Nicole Frances returned to The Green Room 42 on May 16 with an updated reprise of her show “The Dream That I See”, and a new live album of the same name, and left with an unqualified success and rave reviews for both. BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher has called the singer "[clearly] the future of the business." Read an interview with Frances about the revised show and new album.
The show featured Ava’s Dream Band including Musical Director Michael Collum, Jon Berger on drums, Eric Wharton on bass and Jon Weber on violin.
Many luminaries of the cabaret community attended The Dream That I See, among them Sydney Meyer, Richard Skipper, Bryce Edwards and Lorelei Edwards, Sue Matsuki, Goldie Dver, Hannah Celeste Wilkinson, Diane D’Angelo, James Beaman, Tony Javed, Nick Cesares and Quinn Mei Lysaght.
For more on Ava visit her website at www.avanicolefrances.com
Find tickets to more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website at www.thegreenroom42.com.
Photography by Matt Baker.
Ava Nicole Frances and Andrew Poretz. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Ava Nicole Frances and Beth Naji. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Hannah Celeste Wilkinson, Ava Nicole Frances and Kim McClay. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Musical Director Michael Collum and Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Jon Berger, Eric Wharton, Luke-Michael and Jon Weber. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Lorelei Edwards, Bryce Edwards and Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Ava Nicole Frances and Luke-Michael. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Luke-Michael. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Luke-Michael. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Ava Nicole Frances and photographer Matt Baker
Michael Collum. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Michael Collum and Jon Weber. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Molly Lanoue. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Quinn Mei and Nick Cesares. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Director Frank Silletti and Sonny Vukic. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Richard Skipper. Photo credit: Matt Baker
Sydney Myer. Photo credit: Matt Baker
