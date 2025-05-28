Photos: Ava Nicole Frances's THE DREAM THAT I SEE at the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ava Nicole Frances returned to The Green Room 42 on May 16 with an updated reprise of her show “The Dream That I See”, and a new live album of the same name, and left with an unqualified success and rave reviews for both. BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher has called the singer "[clearly] the future of the business." Read an interview with Frances about the revised show and new album.

The show featured Ava’s Dream Band including Musical Director Michael Collum, Jon Berger on drums, Eric Wharton on bass and Jon Weber on violin.

Many luminaries of the cabaret community attended The Dream That I See, among them Sydney Meyer, Richard Skipper, Bryce Edwards and Lorelei Edwards, Sue Matsuki, Goldie Dver, Hannah Celeste Wilkinson, Diane D’Angelo, James Beaman, Tony Javed, Nick Cesares and Quinn Mei Lysaght.

For more on Ava visit her website at www.avanicolefrances.com

Find tickets to more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Photography by Matt Baker.

