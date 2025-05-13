Interview: Ava Nicole Frances Brings THE DREAM THAT I SEE Back to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ava Nicole Frances, an award-winning 21-year-old singer, actress, and cabaret veteran, will be returning to the Green Room 42 on Friday May 16 at 7 pm with The Dream That I See. Frances has been singing professionally since age 10 and wowing audiences all over the country. She is a Season 22 American Idol Finalist, as well as a two-time Broadway World Cabaret Award winner for 2022 Best Debut Show and 2020 Best Junior Performer. BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher called her ““Nothing less than breathtaking… Ava Nicole Frances is clearly the future of the business.”

This performance celebrates the release of her new live album, “The Dream That I See, Live at The Green Room 42,” which she recorded during last year’s Green Room 42 show. She will be joined by the amazing vocalist and songwriter Luke-Michael from American Idol as well as musical director Michael Collum and her five-piece band.

Read a conversation below with Frances about the new album and upcoming live show.

How does it feel to be bringing your "dream" show back to the Green Room 42?

I’m beyond excited to bring this show back. I’ve been working on this show for over a year, and it’s been a year of pure joy. This show really encapsulates how I feel about performing, and my dreams as a whole. It takes you from my childhood dreams to the dreams that have yet to come true and I think that’s so cool! I’m so excited!

How did you choose the guest artist who will be joining you at this performance?

I was lucky enough to participate in Season 22 of American Idol, and while my performances were never aired, I had the absolute best time of my life. One of the biggest takeaways I had from that experience was the people and the connections. I made a ton of great friends, and one of them became like family to me. His name is Luke-Michael, he is truly one of the greatest voices I’ve ever heard and don’t even get me started on his songwriting. He was there for me during a tough period of my life, and we’ve been great friends ever since. He helps me write a lot of songs and so it was a no-brainer when choosing my guest that he had to be a part of this show. You can find him on all streaming platforms under Luke-Michael. Trust me, you want to know this guy.

Have you made any changes to the show or retooled it since doing it last year?

Yes and no. There are some new surprises in the show for those who have seen it before, but the bulk of it is the same since this is the album release of my last show. We added my other original song “Four Years of Fun” and paired it with a heartfelt Janis Ian song, and there are some other fun changes. You really can’t go wrong with the music of Sondheim, Linda Ronstadt, Marilyn Maye, and Beyonce. And Renee Rapp, of course.

What lessons, if any, did you learn from doing the show that you're going to take into this upcoming performance?

Honestly, my biggest takeaway was just the fact that people wanted to hear my music. I put in my song “little did i know” in the last show before it was released thinking people would like it because “Oh Ava wrote a song!”, but I didn’t expect it to resonate with people like it did. I had a ton of people asking me when I was releasing it after the show and so I teamed up with the genius that is Laurel Taylor (my producer in Nashville) and we made it happen. That song actually got nominated for a MAC Award, which was thrilling to me. It was my first nomination for my first song, and I am so grateful. Laurel produced my next single “Four Years of Fun” as well. She’s the best. So, I’m excited to add that to the show! It’s the most meaningful song I’ve ever written. I wrote it to serve as a wake up call for those on the wrong side of this recent presidential election.

You're doing some of your own original songs at this show. Have you been working on any new songs lately?

Yes… I have. It’s top-secret knowledge, but I’ll tell you all because you’re special. I have a new song coming out on June 6, and I’m currently in the process of recording a short album. I can’t even tell you all how excited I am. Laurel is producing everything and she reads my mind so well, it always comes out better than I could have imagined, so I can’t wait until it’s out and you can all listen to it!! But for now, stream “little did i know” and “Four Years of Fun” everywhere you listen to music. The more engagement I get now, the better the other songs will do when they release!!

Aside from this show, what's coming up next for you? Are there any other upcoming projects you're working on or shows you're excited about?

I have the most exciting summer planned. One of my friends David Marino and I are heading to Europe together to perform over there. We have a show at The Crazy Coqs in London on June 11, and then we’re heading to Amsterdam at the Ventuno Skylounge on June 15. David is one of the best in the business and I love him to death. He is such a special talent and has captivated audiences since literally forever, so I feel so honored I not only get to do this, but I get to do it with one of my closest friends. In London, we’re joined by my good friend Scarlett Lee, who I met doing American Idol. She was also runner up on the UK’s X Factor, which is insane, and then in Amsterdam we’re joined by another good friend of mine, reality TV star Ziggy Krassenberg (who I also met on American Idol). I feel so privileged to be surrounded by this type of talent. I literally couldn’t ask for anything better.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

If you’re around for the show, please come out to see it! It’s such a celebration of dreams and life and I promise you you’ll have a great time. If you’re not in town, get a livestream ticket; they’re good for a week! And, of course, I just want to thank everyone who supports me nonstop. I have the best friends, family, and supporters, truly. None of this would be possible without the support system I have in place and I pinch myself daily that this is what I get to do in this life. I want to extend a special thank you to The Green Room 42 and Ben Rimalower for inviting me back, Sheridan Glover who has been instrumental in creating this album, my Best Friend Molly for helping me with every show I do and for listening to all my music nonstop, and to my parents for being the best possible people in the world. Without them, my dreams would stay dreams. Thanks to these people, my dreams are coming true every day.

Header photo credit: Stephen Mosher

For more on Ava visit www.avanicolefrances.com

Ava Nicole Frances in “The Dream That I See” plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday, May 16 at 7 pm. Tickets are available starting at $31.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

