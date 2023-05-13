Photos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut

The room was full of celebrities, family, and fans, who attended the acclaimed singer/songwriter's opening night.

Add Anthony Nunziata to the list of notable entertainers who have appeared in the legendary Cafe Carlyle, which originally opened in 1955. Last night was his debut in New York's most glamorous nightclub.

The room was full of celebrities, family, and fans, in attendance at the acclaimed singer/songwriter's opening night. It was a memorable evening for Anthony and the SRO audience that also included director Will Nunziata, who made a surprise visit to the stage and joined his twin brother for a number.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

Jeff Franzel & Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

WILL NUNZIATA & Anthony Nunziata

WILL NUNZIATA & Anthony Nunziata

Jeff Franzel & Anthony Nunziata

Cafe Carlyle

Jeff Franzel & Anthony Nunziata

Show Time

Anthony Nunziata

Fran Nunziata, Anthony Nunziata, Joe Nunziata, Annie Nunziata, WILL NUNZIATA

Rolanda Watts & Anthony Nunziata

Carole J. Bufford & Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata & Sunny Sessa

Eda Sorokoff & Jamie Bernstein

Sanford Fisher, KT Sullivan, Carole J. Bufford

KT Sullivan

Max Von Anholdt, Sunny Sessa, Ron Abel

Joe Nunziata, Will Nunziata, Fran Nunziata

Darwin Best

Cafe Carlyle



From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in th... (read more about this author)

