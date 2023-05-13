Photos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut

Add Anthony Nunziata to the list of notable entertainers who have appeared in the legendary Cafe Carlyle, which originally opened in 1955. Last night was his debut in New York's most glamorous nightclub.

The room was full of celebrities, family, and fans, in attendance at the acclaimed singer/songwriter's opening night. It was a memorable evening for Anthony and the SRO audience that also included director Will Nunziata, who made a surprise visit to the stage and joined his twin brother for a number.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff