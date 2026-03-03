Photos: Annaleigh Ashford, Ann Harada, & Sandra Caldwell at YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM Live Recording

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You Might Know Her From, the acclaimed podcast hosted by Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, recorded its first-ever live episode on February 28th at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City - marking a major milestone as the show just launched its highly anticipated seventh season. Check out photos of the show.

The live event featured special guests Annaleigh Ashford, Sandra Caldwell, Ann Harada, as well as "special announcer Daphne Rubin-Vega, bringing the podcast's signature irreverence to the stage with deep dives and surprises. The evening offered fans a rare opportunity to experience the "anthropology-meets-comedy" interview style in real time. Some of those special surprises featured cameos by Beth Grant, Megan Follows, Amy Hill, Elisa Donovan, Molly McCook, Anna Maria Horsford, Melanie Hutsell, Sepideh Moafi, and Jillian Armenante.

You Might Know Her From is a weekly interview podcast and living piece of art. Hosted by queer comedians and best friends Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, the show centers the stories of women in entertainment. Bridging anthropology and comedy, the podcast preserves these (often never-before-heard) stories with irreverence and panache. Since launching in 2019, the podcast has featured over 150 women actors including Kathleen Turner, June Squibb, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Oscar-winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anne Heche, and has been recognized by Reader's Digest and The AV Club.

"You Might Know Her From" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are found.

Photo Credit: Taylor Steele