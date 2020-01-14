Photo Flash: The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra Returns To The Beechman

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra returned to The Laurie Beechman Theatre last night.

Southern gents and childhood best friends, Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, have created something unique - The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra - a fiery hot and soulful Southern big band that is the "Hope Diamond" of entertainment.

That is to say, there is only one and it is spectacular! Audiences from Napa to NYC, Miami to Canada, and Europe to the Middle East have emphatically agreed with thunderous ovations, and it all started in a junior high band program in Louisiana. This is Great American Music at it's finest.

Special guests included Pat Hazell, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Mandy Barnett.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





