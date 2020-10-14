Photo Flash: Melissa Errico & Joel Grey Head 25th Anniversary Gold Coast Arts Gala

The Festival will also feature a great selection of drive-in events.

Melissa Errico & Joel Grey headed an All Star Cast at the (Virtual) 25th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Celebrating Gold Coast Arts. The organization founded by Regina Gil in 1995 has seen hundreds of thousands of students pass through it's doors and has been the host to numerous musical and art events over the years.

Some of the world's leading actors, authors, artists, and performers have been the recipients of it's artistic awards. Caroline Sorokoff director of the Gold Coast International Film Festival announced that this, the festivals 10th year will for the first time ever launch a digital platform. It will host virtual screenings to engage with audiences within the community and beyond.

The Festival will also feature a great selection of drive-in events. This year's lineup showcases more that 70 feature-length and short films with filmmaker Q&As including documentaries, foreign films, narrative, dramas, comedies and more.

The Festival runs from October13- 20 Also appearing at the Gala were Grammy Award winning musician Vince Giordano and award-winning violinist Colin Jacobsen along with many Hollywood notables who virtually offered congratulations to Gold Coast Arts.

