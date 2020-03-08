Photo Flash: GORGEOUS NOTHINGS: IN CONCERT at Joe's Pub

Life Jacket brought queer songs of the 1920s and 1930s back to life for a one night only event at Joe's Pub.

Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), and Stephen DeRosa (Boardwalk Empire) joined emcee Beth Kirkpatrick (Les Misérables) for an evening revue of long-lost, queer-themed songs from the 1920s and 1930s. According to director, Travis Russ, "This one-night-only concert of songs showcased the vibrancy of NYC's hidden LBGTQ+ community in the 1920s-1930s. With infinite heart, surprising joy, and breathtaking pride, these songs reflect the diverse flourishing queer communities that pulsed beneath the surface of NYC between the two world wars." The evening included special performances by Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Seth Sikes (Seth Sikes Sings...), Mac Dassatti, Kyle Price, and Benjamin Walker.

Direction was by Travis Russ, music direction by Joe Kinosian, and dramaturgy by Amy Marie Seidel.





