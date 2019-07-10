Photo Flash: First Look at Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz's TWOHANDER

TWOHANDER at Feinstein's/54 Below is written by Sherie Rene Scott, and co-conceived by Ms. Scott and Norbert Leo Butz. The run will continue through July 28, and tickets are available at 54below.com/SherieNorbert.

In an evening of story and song, Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Aida, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) explore their professional and personal relationship of the past 23 years. From their brilliant performances off-Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's legendary two-person musical The Last Five Years in the months after 9/11, to co-starring in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and beyond, their compelling on-stage chemistry is on glorious display, as are the hills and valleys of their relationship off-stage. Through marriages and divorces, births and deaths, Scott and Butz mine the humor and heartache inherent in the forced intimacy of workplace friendships. The fact that their workplace is show business makes this shared musical biography of two of Broadway's greatest contemporary artists an evening not to be missed.

Photo Credit: Philip Romano





