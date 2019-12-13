Photo Flash: Celebrating Andy Bey's 80th Birthday With CELESTIAL BEING At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present "Celestial Being," the 80th Birthday Celebration concert celebrating jazz legend Andy Bey. The one-night-only event will took place on Monday, December 9.

Music legend and master Andy Bey turns 80 this year. This concert included musical tributes from his family, friends and very special guests...as well as a performace from the one and only Mr. Bey himself!

Pianist and vocalist Andy Bey has earned much critical praise for the subtle vocal stylings he creates within his four-octave voice and his deftly understated piano playing.





Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey