Photo Flash: Celebrating Andy Bey's 80th Birthday With CELESTIAL BEING At Birdland

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present "Celestial Being," the 80th Birthday Celebration concert celebrating jazz legend Andy Bey. The one-night-only event will took place on Monday, December 9.

Music legend and master Andy Bey turns 80 this year. This concert included musical tributes from his family, friends and very special guests...as well as a performace from the one and only Mr. Bey himself!

Pianist and vocalist Andy Bey has earned much critical praise for the subtle vocal stylings he creates within his four-octave voice and his deftly understated piano playing.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Neil Patrick Harris, Garrett Clayton and More to Perform at LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO
  • The Frist Art Museum Presents 'J.M.W. Turner: Quest for the Sublime'
  • Nashville Ballet Will Give Away 2,500 Tickets to NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER
  • Review Roundup: The National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN - What Did the Critics Think?