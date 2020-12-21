Photo Flash: Amra Faye Wright, Karen Mason, Jim McGinnis & More Join THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

From the producers who brought you "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", the new hit show on Broadway on Demand, this holiday favorite live streamed from the off-Broadway Triad Theater in NYC, exclusively, one night only, on Broadway on Demand!

Check out photos below!

People from around the country tuned in and joined Americas Perfect Housewife, Doris Dear, and friends in the holiday Rumpus Room for an evening full of stories and songs from holidays past and present. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special.

It's a new world and Doris Dear and friends brought a new level of streaming shows to Broadway on Demand. Doris Dear welcomed into the holiday Rumpus Room celebrities from Broadway, cabaret, and the jazz and classical world! This year's amazing line up will include musical director and musician that hit top 3 in the classical charts on Apple and Billboard charts, Blake Allen, director and award winning singer Lina Koutrakos, Postmodern Jukebox front man and voted one of the top 10 jazz vocalists in "Downbeat Magazine" Benny Benack III, Broadway DIVA and star of 8 Broadway shows Karen Mason, gorgeous star of "Chicago the Musical - Amra Faye Wright, award winning cabaret starlet - Lisa Yaeger, award winning guitarist Sean Harkness and singer supreme Kristina Nicole Miller!The producers worked with the Triad Theater and the artists creating a Covid safe atmosphere where they could perform safely and bring their virtual streaming audience a good old fashioned joyful holiday show. Doris Dear wanted to support and bring these amazing artists to a new virtual audience from a theater for the holidays.

Drop by The Doris Dear web site! for all up to date information and new show schedules...