Photo Coverage: Ken Laub's New York, Old Friend Plays Dizzy's Club

Apr. 26, 2019  

As Johnny Carson once said about a super singer (Marilyn Maye), "you young singers if you want to see how it's done listen to this"....I'm sure if Johnny had heard Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, and Nicolas King he would be giving that same instruction to aspiring vocalists. Last night the three gave an awesome display of musicianship when singing the unique songs of Ken Laub. The exciting Tedd Firth arrangements were played by the swinging Sherrie Miracle Diva orchestra with pianist and music director Firth conducting.

New York, Old Friend is a unique cabaret program/concert with music and lyrics written by famed New Yorker Kenneth D.Laub. It was all about New York last night and the view of Columbus Circle and Central Park from Dizzy's Club was the perfect setting for Ken Laub's loving musical tribute to the city. New York, Old Friend got some new friends last night!

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Ken Laub's New York, Old Friend Plays Dizzy's Club
Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King

Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King
From Dizzy's Club

From Dizzy's Club
Kennth D. Laub

Kennth D. Laub
Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King

Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King
Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King

Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King
Veronica Swift & Nicolas King

Veronica Swift & Nicolas King
New York, Old Friend

New York, Old Friend
Nicolas King

Nicolas King
Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes
Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King

Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King
Dizzy's Club

Dizzy's Club
Tedd Firth & Clint Holmes

Tedd Firth & Clint Holmes
Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King

Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King
Tedd Firth & Clint Holmes

Tedd Firth & Clint Holmes
Veronica Swift & Nicolas King

Veronica Swift & Nicolas King
Tedd Firth, Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King

Tedd Firth, Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King
Tedd Firth & Sherrie Miracle

Tedd Firth & Sherrie Miracle
Ken Laub & Clint Holmes

Ken Laub & Clint Holmes
Maggie Mae Rosendale, Gus Rosendale, Eda Sorokoff

Maggie Mae Rosendale, Gus Rosendale, Eda Sorokoff
Faye Wattleton, Clint Holmes, guest, Eda Sorokoff

Faye Wattleton, Clint Holmes, guest, Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Ken Laub's New York, Old Friend Plays Dizzy's Club



  Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Raises The Tide At The Beach Cafe
  Photo Coverage: Ken Laub's New York, Old Friend Plays Dizzy's Club
  Photo Coverage: Celia Berk Makes Birdland Theater Debut
  Photo Coverage: The Band (Really) Visits Susie Mosher's Lineup At Birdland Theater
  Photo Coverage: Sundays at Bemelmans Bar
  Photo Coverage: Michael Bloomberg & Henry Kissinger Swing Along With Steve Tyrell Opening Night at Cafe Carlyle

