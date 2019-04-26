Photo Coverage: Ken Laub's New York, Old Friend Plays Dizzy's Club

As Johnny Carson once said about a super singer (Marilyn Maye), "you young singers if you want to see how it's done listen to this"....I'm sure if Johnny had heard Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, and Nicolas King he would be giving that same instruction to aspiring vocalists. Last night the three gave an awesome display of musicianship when singing the unique songs of Ken Laub. The exciting Tedd Firth arrangements were played by the swinging Sherrie Miracle Diva orchestra with pianist and music director Firth conducting.

New York, Old Friend is a unique cabaret program/concert with music and lyrics written by famed New Yorker Kenneth D.Laub. It was all about New York last night and the view of Columbus Circle and Central Park from Dizzy's Club was the perfect setting for Ken Laub's loving musical tribute to the city. New York, Old Friend got some new friends last night!

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King



From Dizzy's Club



Kennth D. Laub



Tedd Firth & Sherrie Miracle



Maggie Mae Rosendale, Gus Rosendale, Eda Sorokoff



Faye Wattleton, Clint Holmes, guest, Eda Sorokoff