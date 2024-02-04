Performers Jim Caruso & Matt Baker Return To The Legendary Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Performances run on Sundays from 9 pm – midnight, starting Sunday, February 11, 2024.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 2 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below
Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland Photo 3 Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland
Review: JOIE BIANCO IS ON FIRE & THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Is Hot Entertainment at Photo 4 Review: JOIE BIANCO IS ON FIRE & THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR at Birdland

Performers Jim Caruso & Matt Baker Return To The Legendary Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

On Sunday, February 11, Jim Caruso & Matt Baker will hold court at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel for the thirteenth year, entertaining with their evening of swinging standards on Sunday nights from 9pm to midnight. Bassist Tony DePaolis will join the duo. 

Caruso, who has performed extensively on his own, gained national exposure together as the host of the wildly popular open mic, Cast Party, which celebrates talent every Monday at Birdland in NYC, and tours nationally. Over the years, Jim has received critical acclaim at Bemelmans, and made international news when rock legend Bono joined him in an impromptu performance.  Caruso's evenings at Bemelmans have become favorites of the show biz set, welcoming spontaneous performances by stars including Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein, Jane Monheit, Clint Holmes, Marilyn Maye, Stephanie J. Block, Steve Ross, Linda Lavin, Darren Criss, Tony Danza, Megan Hilty, Laura Osnes, Liliane Montevecchi, Christine Ebersole, and Steve Tyrell.

Bemelmans Bar is located in The Carlyle Hotel (35 East 76th Street @ Madison Avenue). Bar seating is $15 per person and table seating is $25 per person. Reservations not accepted; tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information, visit www.thecarlyle.com.

BIOS

Jim Caruso made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning Liza's At The Palace!, singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers.  He began his nightclub career in Dallas, Texas, where he formed the vocal/comedy trio Wiseguys.  He has won six MAC Awards and nine BroadwayWorld Awards for his nightclub and virtual performances.  He's performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops celebrating Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney honoring Bing Crosby, and singing the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein.   Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For eighteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party” at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country, and has produced over 900 Broadway at Birdland concerts.  He's been crooning most Sunday nights at Bemelmans Bar at the iconic Carlyle Hotel.  During the pandemic, he created and hosted “Pajama Cast Party,” a star-studded virtual variety show that ran 83 consecutive weeks.  His two solo cds, “The Swing Set” and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online, and his latest duo cd with Billy Stritch, “The Sunday Set,” was released on the Club 44 record label last month.  Follow Jim on Instagram @JimCaruso1.

Australian born jazz pianist Matt Baker has called New York City home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally as a bandleader and sideman and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album “Live at Birdland.” In 2019 Matt premiered his new project “A Rhapsody of Gershwin” at Birdland Jazz Club New York, presenting a new spin on the music of one of America's most celebrated composers, with an all-star lineup from the heart of New York's jazz scene, including Endea Owens on bass, Curtis Nowosad on drums, and 2019 Grammy nominee vocalist Nicole Zuraitis. The project – Gershwin arranged like never before and fusing jazz with classical, comprises music from Porgy and Bess, “An American in Paris,” “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Concerto in F,” plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George GershwinMatt Baker's sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Vanessa Williams, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift (2015 Monk competition winner), Tierney Sutton, Arianna Neikrug (2015 Sarah Vaughan competition winner), guitar icon Bucky Pizzarelli, tenor saxophonist Joel Frahm, and Judy CollinsMatt Baker was an award winner himself in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. A student of Taylor Eigsti's since moving to New York, Matt watched Oscar Peterson perform live an entire week at the Blue Note, from which a friendship between the two formed in the remaining years of Peterson's life. Baker has also studied with Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Ella Fitzgerald's life-long accompanist Paul Smith.  Follow Matt on Instagram @MattBakerJazz.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
SUMMER IN WINTER From Indiggo Twins to Play The Triad Theater Photo
SUMMER IN WINTER From Indiggo Twins to Play The Triad Theater

SUMMER IN WINTER is a Holy-Spirited show by Indiggo Twins at the Triad Theater. Learn more about the performance here!

2
DORIS DEARS 10 YEAR CELEBRATION: MORE STARS THAN THERE ARE IN HEAVEN Is Coming To The Tria Photo
DORIS DEAR'S 10 YEAR CELEBRATION: MORE STARS THAN THERE ARE IN HEAVEN Is Coming To The Triad Theater This May

Join Doris Dear for a glamorous celebration of her 10-year career in entertainment at The Triad Theater on May 8th. Featuring a star-studded lineup including Sandy Duncan and Don Correia, this unforgettable evening promises nostalgia, showmanship, and pure entertainment.

3
Nelson Aspen Developing New Cabaret in Honor of Tony Bennett Photo
Nelson Aspen Developing New Cabaret in Honor of Tony Bennett

Veteran cabaret artist and award-winning journalist Nelson Aspen is developing a tribute show to honor Tony Bennett. Learn more here!

4
ON A WING AND A CHAIR To Be Presented at Green Room 42 Photo
ON A WING AND A CHAIR To Be Presented at Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present The Hearty Meal in association with MilkyWay Theater Company in On a Wing and a Chair on February 18, 2024. Learn more here!

More Hot Stories For You

Nelson Aspen Developing New Cabaret in Honor of Tony BennettNelson Aspen Developing New Cabaret in Honor of Tony Bennett
ON A WING AND A CHAIR To Be Presented at Green Room 42ON A WING AND A CHAIR To Be Presented at Green Room 42
Leanne Marie Dobbs to Present THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND... FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD at The Green Room 42Leanne Marie Dobbs to Present THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND... FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD at The Green Room 42
The Slipper Room to Present An Evening Of Storytelling Extravaganza TEASEThe Slipper Room to Present An Evening Of Storytelling Extravaganza TEASE

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
WICKED
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
& JULIET
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You