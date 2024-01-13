PRETTY, WITTY, AND GAY! Releases Date For 2024 Valentine's Show

Skylar Studios, a queer and women-led production company specializing in inclusive and cutting-edge entertainment events, breaks into 2024 with their fourth installment of their successful (and sold-out!) show "Pretty Witty, and Gay"! Their first show of the year packs a punch with their star-studded line-up.

The upcoming February 11th show is stacked with queer performers starring in Broadway's biggest shows, such as & Juliet, Back to the Future, Moulin Rouge, Titanique, SIX, and more. The event provides a refreshing and exuberant new queer twist on your favorite Broadway musicals, bringing the audience a stimulating experience by playfully challenging the heteronormativity of the American musical.

The endearing show has thrilled packed houses at every event since their sold-out debut show at Chelsea Table + Stage in June of last year, and has received high praise as wildly entertaining and equally heartfelt. The overwhelming support from the musical theater community also allowed Skylar Studios to make a generous donation to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, Maui Strong Foundation, and Homeward NYC. This is all while spearheading a sponsorship program that connects with donors to allow students to come and be guests at this impactful event.

From Skylar Studios' founders Cassidy Hamilton and Jasmine Rafael, "We are humbled by the enthusiastic response to Pretty, Witty, and Gay in 2023! The crowd's joyous response from beginning to end only further reminds us why we want to create a space for stories of queer love and life, in a time more important than ever."

"It was everything I wanted from a cabaret!" Justin David Sullivan, Broadway Star, GLSEN's Trailblazer of the Year.

"Pretty, Witty, and Gay cabaret was an utterly delightful and joyful night out! I was completely floored by the brilliant interpretations of classic songs by Broadway's top talent. I can't wait to come back for the next installment." Susanna Wolk, associate director of &Juliet.

This month the show will be at the newly renovated Green Room 42, Sunday February 11th, 2024, at 9:30pm. Watch for updates on Instagram, @prettywittygaycabaret