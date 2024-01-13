PRETTY, WITTY, AND GAY! Releases Date For 2024 Valentine's Show

The upcoming February 11th show is stacked with queer performers starring in Broadway's biggest shows, such as & Juliet, Back to the Future, Moulin Rouge, and more!

By: Jan. 13, 2024

POPULAR

Review: ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY Electrified the Crowd Photo 1 Review: ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP Electrified the Crowd at 54 Below
Feature: The Best Of 2023 And The Last Four Years Photo 2 2023 Best Of List Looks At More Than Twelve Months
Review: BETH LEAVEL Leaves the Crowd in Stitches at 54 Below Photo 3 Review: BETH LEAVEL Tears Up the Crowd at 54 Below
OUR BORN-THIS-MONTH FEATURE FOR JANUARY SALUTES... GUESS WHO! Photo 4 OUR BORN-THIS-MONTH FEATURE FOR JANUARY

PRETTY, WITTY, AND GAY! Releases Date For 2024 Valentine's Show

Skylar Studios, a queer and women-led production company specializing in inclusive and cutting-edge entertainment events, breaks into 2024 with their fourth installment of their successful (and sold-out!) show "Pretty Witty, and Gay"! Their first show of the year packs a punch with their star-studded line-up.

The upcoming February 11th show is stacked with queer performers starring in Broadway's biggest shows, such as & Juliet, Back to the Future, Moulin Rouge, Titanique, SIX, and more. The event provides a refreshing and exuberant new queer twist on your favorite Broadway musicals, bringing the audience a stimulating experience by playfully challenging the heteronormativity of the American musical.

The endearing show has thrilled packed houses at every event since their sold-out debut show at Chelsea Table + Stage in June of last year, and has received high praise as wildly entertaining and equally heartfelt. The overwhelming support from the musical theater community also allowed Skylar Studios to make a generous donation to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, Maui Strong Foundation, and Homeward NYC. This is all while spearheading a sponsorship program that connects with donors to allow students to come and be guests at this impactful event.

From Skylar Studios' founders Cassidy Hamilton and Jasmine Rafael, "We are humbled by the enthusiastic response to Pretty, Witty, and Gay in 2023! The crowd's joyous response from beginning to end only further reminds us why we want to create a space for stories of queer love and life, in a time more important than ever."

"It was everything I wanted from a cabaret!" Justin David Sullivan, Broadway Star, GLSEN's Trailblazer of the Year.

"Pretty, Witty, and Gay cabaret was an utterly delightful and joyful night out! I was completely floored by the brilliant interpretations of classic songs by Broadway's top talent. I can't wait to come back for the next installment." Susanna Wolk, associate director of &Juliet.

This month the show will be at the newly renovated Green Room 42, Sunday February 11th, 2024, at 9:30pm. Watch for updates on Instagram, @prettywittygaycabaret




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Critically-Acclaimed Performer Kim David Smith Presents MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joes Pub at Photo
Critically-Acclaimed Performer Kim David Smith Presents MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater

Kim David Smith invites Broadway World and its readers to his upcoming presentation of 'More Mostly Marlene' at Joe's Pub on February 6th. The show features an expanded program of Marlene Dietrich, Liza Minnelli, and Kylie Minogue songs, accompanied by a talented band. Don't miss this critically-acclaimed performer's captivating performance.

2
Tennessee Williams Bio Play TENNESSEE RISING To Return To NYC at The Laurie Beechman Theat Photo
Tennessee Williams Bio Play TENNESSEE RISING To Return To NYC at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams returns to NYC after acclaimed Off-Broadway and Edinburgh Fringe runs.

3
Review: OUR SINATRA at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer Photo
Review: OUR SINATRA at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer

This reviewer thought that the night was just “too marvelous for words.”

4
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca Bring BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH to 54 Below Photo
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca Bring BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH to 54 Below

Husband and Wife Duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca bring Mexican musical magic to 54 Below with their show 'Broadway en Spanglish.'

More Hot Stories For You

Tennessee Williams Bio Play TENNESSEE RISING To Return To NYC at The Laurie Beechman TheatreTennessee Williams Bio Play TENNESSEE RISING To Return To NYC at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca Bring BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH to 54 BelowJaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca Bring BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH to 54 Below
Lorna Dallas Comes To Chelsea Table + Stage In FebruaryLorna Dallas Comes To Chelsea Table + Stage In February
Jo Weldon's WHAT I WORE TO WORK To Return To The Laurie Beechman TheatreJo Weldon's WHAT I WORE TO WORK To Return To The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You