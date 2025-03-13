POINT OF PRIDE: A CABARET FUNDRAISER to be Presented at The Stonewall Inn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pay the historic Stonewall Inn a visit on Tuesday March 25th at 7pm for Point of Pride: A Cabaret Fundraiser! The event will feature predominantly trans and nonbinary performers, as well as some cis allies.

Come and witness these talented artists showcasing their skills to support "Point of Pride," an organization committed to providing financial aid and direct support to trans and nonbinary folks in need of health, wellness, and gender-affirming care. Get ready for an evening filled with laughter, music, and entertainment, all while raising funds for a meaningful initiative.

This cabaret is produced by Adriana Nocco and her associate producer Emily J Whalen. Hosted by Adriana Nocco and Ben Hart, the show will feature performances from Nashley Tisdale, Bowie Bowland, Ester Teixeira Vianna, Angel Rodela, Theresa Burns, Jordan Calusdian, Niveka Hobaichan, Emily J Whalen, Becca Adams Weinberg, Arden Traynor, Chris Browne Valenzuela, rexylafemme, Julianna Belles, Laura Jeanne Portera, James Suarez, Sivan Raz, Kyra Calaway, Madi Fisher, Freb Ray, Moriah Ritchie, Kaden Potak, Michael DeRosa, Carla Costabile, and Joshua “JBat” Batista. The show is music directed by Bruce Baumer, and will feature some special musical arrangements by Jordan Wolfe. Chauncey Dandridge will serve as sound engineer, Layla Pigott will serve as videographer, Annie Brown will serve as photographer, Celeste Brown will serve as makeup artist, and Tolly Tolman and Mark Weissglass will serve as ASL interpreters for the event. Special thanks to Stonewall Assistant Events Manager Melissa Driscol and the entire Stonewall team!

