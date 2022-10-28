PITCH PERFECT's Shelley Regner to Perform with Elmo Zapp at Chelsea Table + Stage in November

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present a special evening with Shelley Regner and Elmo Zapp on Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 PM. Regner, best known for the Pitch Perfect franchise, and Zapp, lauded for his work on Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, are teaming up for their debut duet performance. The audience will jam out to Elmo's contemporary arrangements of favorite pop, rock, and musical theater songs. The duo will welcome special guests to help perform top hits from the '80s, '90s, and '00s. Tickets are $30-40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street. Shelley Regner is most notably known for her role as Bella member Ashley in the Pitch Perfect franchise and as the original "Mezzo" from Disney DCappella recording and national touring group. She has performed on major stages such as the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall, as well as theaters across the country. Audiences have enjoyed Shelley's performances in the Los Angeles productions of Bare (Nadia), Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical (Cecile), Jennifer's Body: The Unauthorized Musical (Jennifer), UMPO: A League of Their Own (Dottie), and many others. @shelleyregner Elmo Zapp is a bi-coastal producer, arranger, orchestrator, and music director. His music direction includes Los Angeles productions of Bare, American Idiot, and Dogfight (Ovation Award Nomination for Best Music Direction), as well as MD for Broadway, film and television stars Emma Hunton and Shelley Regner. Elmo's multi-instrumental and vocal talents have been heard in L.A. and NYC cabarets and as the bass player for the cast recording of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical. He arranges for Élan Artists and regularly records and produces covers, singles, and EPs for Broadway, film, and television artists. @elmozapp.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Tonight through Monday, October 31

IT: A Musical Parody

Featuring a selection of pop and rock favorites, IT: A Musical Parody stars Garrett Clayton (NBC-TV's Hairspray Live!, "The Fosters"). IT: A Musical Parody follows the haunting plot line in Derry, Maine where seven young outcasts confront their worst nightmare - a shapeshifting evil that emerges from the sewer to prey on children and disguises itself as a clown, known as Pennywise. Taking place over a horrifying summer, the group must band together to overcome their fears and battle the infamous, monstrous demonic evil. This rendition takes inspiration from both the original 1990 classic film and the 2017 re-make, as well as the novel that started it all, ensuring an epically frightful experience. When the piece debuted on the west coast in 2019, the show won six Los Angeles Ovation Awards, including "Best Production of a Musical," "Best Book" and "Best Direction."

Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

SAMANTHA PAULY

Samantha Pauly is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's SIX the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Samantha will sing everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.



Thursday, November 3 at 7:00 PM

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS - "Harmony Through History"

America loved the swinging sounds of female close-harmony even before the Andrews Sisters hit the airwaves with "Bei Mir bist du Schoen" in 1937. But audiences will hear those great vintage songs with fresh ears when America's Sweethearts takes the stage in their vibrant, time-honored show. These New York City-based ladies have performed across the USA in iconic spaces honoring our veterans, as well as large theaters and intimate cabaret venues as they celebrate history through harmony.

Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 PM

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Friday, November 18 at 7:00 PM

COLETTE MICHAAN

In a joyous celebration of life, the band plays traditional Cuban music with cross-cultural world fusion and Latin jazz influences. Colette is a New York City-based flutist, bandleader, and producer. A first generation American, New Yorker of Egyptian-Syrian heritage, her ancestry and extensive travels, as well as growing up in NYC have informed and contributed to her cross-cultural influences. Since the late 1970's, Colette's been performing locally and internationally. She's produced four albums as a bandleader. Her intention is to inspire, to move people to feel, to reflect, to come together and celebrate life. The show features Colette Michaan on flute, Manual Valera on piano, Jorge Bringas on bass, and Ismel Wignall on percussion.

Monday, November 21 at 7:00 PM

BARBRA AND LIZA LIVE!

Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) joins forces with Rick Skye (Slice O' Minnelli) for an evening celebrating these two icons.

Monday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

ARI AXELROD

Join Ari as he celebrates the release of his first ever album. With music direction by Broadway veteran music director Larry Yurman (Grey Gardens, War Paint), this evening will feature highlights from the album (a live recording of his Bistro Award-winning show), as well as favorites from his critically acclaimed show, "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway," and never-before-heard material. From Bernstein and Bareilles to Carole King and Sondheim, this is a celebration you won't want to miss.

Friday, December 2 at 7:00 PM

LIZZIE THOMAS

Celebrate the magic of the season with NYC vocalist Lizzie Thomas and her swinging Jazz Band. Get into the spirit as Lizzie reimagines the sounds of Christmas & holiday classics found on her Santa Baby album with many fun surprises along the way. Thomas has made a name for herself as a swinging, sultry jazz singer with a beautiful stage presence. Her phrasing is effortless and naturally swings. She captivates her audience by going straight to the heart of the lyric. Her latest release, New Sounds From the Jazz Age, recorded in a "live" setting, is a uniquely beautiful and provocative new sound on the songbook classics we know and love. The album celebrates Ms. Thomas' ability to vocalize on racing tempos, effortlessly pivot between styles and key changes, and dig deep into the rich complexities of Ellington, Porter, and Gershwin. The album features Russell Malone on guitar, John Colianni on piano, Jay Leonhart on bass, Felix Peikli on clarinet, and Bernard Linnette on drums.

Friday, December 2 at 9:30 PM

LANCE LOPEZ

Lance Lopez has scaled to the top of the mountain of blues rock guitar heavyweights. His impassioned vocals and smoky, soulful tenor deliver every song with a no-holds-barred approach to honesty and truth. On the path to securing his place in a long line of great Texas bluesmen, Lopez began his professional career at the age of 14, playing the bars and clubs around New Orleans and along the Gulf Coast. Soul legend Johnny Taylor hired Lance to join his band, quickly building his reputation as an up-and-coming blues phenom. Lance celebrated his 18th year by becoming Lucky Peterson's band leader, which led to his joining the Buddy Miles Express. Lopez has performed and toured with legendary icons such as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, Whitesnake, Def Leppard, and Johnny Winter. Now based in Nashville, Lopez currently tours with a power trio of four-piece band and has just completed a new album on Cleopatra Records, set to be released in 2023.

Saturday December 17 and Sunday, December 18 (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

THE SKIVVIES - "Sleigh My Name"

The Skivvies will ring in the holidays with their sizzling holiday show, "Sleigh My Name," celebrating the release of their album of the same name. Special guests to be announced.

Friday, December 23 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.