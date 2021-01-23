PIANO BAR LIVE! Will Feature Michelle Dowdy, Nicolas King, Mardie Millit, Michael Garin, Patrick Pevehouse, and Scott Raneri

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, January 26 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Michelle Dowdy, Nicolas King, Mardie Millit and Michael Garin, Patrick Pevehouse and Scott Raneri, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join in this Tuesday, January 26th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Michelle Dowdy's credits include, Broadway: Hairspray (Tracy Turnblad), National Tour: Les Miserablés (Madame Thèniarder), Off-Broadway: The Marvelous Wonderettes (Betty Jean), Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! (Betty Lou/Robin Graves) and Star of The Girlie Show: Circus & Burlesque (Chicago, Portland). She is a MAC Award winner (2017 Piano Bar Entertainer of the year), and has released an award-winning debut album, A Brass Act, available on iTunes. MichelleDowdy.com and @howdymissdowdy

Nicolas King has been performing since age four. On Broadway he appeared in Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns and Hollywood Arms-all before age 12. King also originated the role of "Oscar" on Discovery Kids' "Kenny The Shark" and has made over two dozen national television commercials. As a vocalist, King as travelled the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012. The Mabel Mercer Foundation awarded him the Julie Wilson Award at the 2010 Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. He's also the recipient of the 1995 Talent America Award, 2012 BISTRO Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, 2015 AMG Heritage Award for Artist of the Year and the winner of the 2019 Legends Award, as well as receiving a Grammy consideration for his latest album, On Another Note with jazz great, pianist Mike Renzi.

From nightspots such as Elaine's, 54 Below, Birdland, the Rainbow Room and the Django, Michael Garin (Drama Desk winner for Song of Singapore) and classically-trained soprano-turned-saloon-singer Mardie Millit, have brought their blend of musical virtuosity and goofy charm to Manhattan audiences for the last 15 years. Partners on stage and off, Garin is currently the house pianist at the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, where he plays his musical mashups every Wednesday through Saturday, while Millit has been performing her popular online show, Live from Lockdown! regularly (on Facebook Live) since April. Together they've been entertaining outdoor diners at the West Bank Café (in person and live streaming) since July.

Patrick Pevehouse is "so grateful to be collaborating with such talent and creativity." Before coming to Ellen's Stardust Diner, Patrick toured the country as Lumiere, the shamelessly flirty candelabra, in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Other credits include the national tour of The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow) and numerous stints on Disney Cruise Line with Toy Story the Musical (Woody).

Scott Raneri is a stage and film/TV actor, but was most recently been seen in his debut cabaret The Marvelous Mr. Marzo, which received nominations from MAC and Broadway World for Best Debut. He is currently creating Extra, Extra, his followup cabaret, which will premiere this fall in NYC.