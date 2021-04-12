PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Celebrates San Francisco and the Bay Area This Tuesday

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, April 13 at 7:15 pm ET, celebrating San Francisco and The Bay Area with host Scott Barbarino and guests Casey Borghesi, Leanne Borghesi, Russell Deason, Jef Labes, Sharon McNight, Suzanne Beignet Ramsey, Bryan Seet, Joe Wicht, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join us this TUESDAY, April 13th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Casey recently graduated with honors from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting, Musical Theatre Concentration, and she is thrilled to be making her Piano Bar Live debut! Favorite WSU credits include The Witch in Into the Woods, Mother Courage in Mother Courage and Her Children, and Princess Puffer in The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She enjoys performing in various professional cabarets, concerts, and charity events. Casey thanks the creative team at PBL! for including her in this wonderful show and cannot wait for the day where we can all be together again, enjoying LIVE music face to face!

Leanne Borghesi is a vibrant, bi-coastal entertainer, vocalist and theatre artist (SF/NY), specializing in performance with big bands, jazz ensembles and comedic "theatrical cabarets." She has been entertaining audiences coast to coast for over two decades, making her recent raucous New York debut of her one-woman comedic hit, Mood Swings (2019 MAC Award-nominee). Borghesi also made her New York Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center debuts with the Mabel Mercer Foundation.

Russell Deason is an award winning pianist and accompanist, vocal artist, arranger/composer and producer based in San Francisco, California. Russell is a staff pianist at the legendary Martuni's Piano Bar in San Francisco and a semi-regular at The Alley Piano Bar in Oakland. He is one half of the cabaret duo Pepé and Cheap and regularly accompanies numerous singers at various shows (Martuni's, Feinsteins at the Nikko, Piano Fight ...). Russell is the founder and Executive Director of Crushed Velvet Productions which produces The Velvet Variety Cabaret (founding Creative Director), 2+2=Cabaret, Tough as Nails and many more. During the pandemic, Russell has maintained a robust online presence with the Martuni's Monday Happy Hour Open Mic, Bridge Bang (in partnership with The Alley Piano Bar), Quirky Qabaret and his own solo performances.

Sharon McNight made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva. She received a Tony award nomination as Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance, and is the recipient of the Theatre Worlds Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. The singer/comedienne's regional credits include Amanda McBroom's Heartbeats at The Pasadena Playhouse, and an award winning Dolly in Hello, Dolly! at the Peninsula Civic Light Opera (a role she repeated in her hometown, Modesto). Sharon was Sister Hubert in Nunsense in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where she received the Bay Area Critics Circle award for Best Performance in a Musical. Well-known to cabaret audiences, McNight has been a master teacher at the Eugene O'Neill Center and on the faculty of the Cabaret Conference at Yale University. She was chosen as one of the 50 most influential people in cabaret for 2010. She has won six San Francisco Cabaret Gold awards, three Cable Car awards, a MAC award, a Bistro award, and received a Nightlife award from New York's critics for her Best Musical Comedy show, Ladies, Compose Yourselves!

Suzanne Ramsey (Kitten on the Keys) has been performing stateside and internationally everywhere from the dive bars to the award winning French film "Tournee" at the Cannes Film Festival. She's toured Europe as the musical mistress of ceremonies with Cabaret New Burlesque, sings and plays accordion with the horn heavy Pachuco Cadaver - a Captain Beefheart Tribute Ensemble and she has musical residencies in a variety of venues in San Francisco including Martuni's where she plays toe tapping Tin Pan Alley faves, double entendre delights and retro/modern covers. Tickle Her ivories at:

www.kittenonthekeys.com

Bryan Seet and Jef Labes are pianists at The Alley Piano Bar & Restaurant in Oakland California.

Joe Wicht has been a house pianist at Martuni's for over 12 years where he hosts Piano Bar 101. He has served as musical director for the New Conservatory Theatre Center, for the concert musical series at Feinstein's at the Hotel Nikko, and for a myriad of SF cabaret shows over the past 25 years. As a composer, Wicht works with lyricist Scott Hayes writing cabaret material, and works independently as a composer of art songs. With drag performer Katya Smirnoff-Skyy, Wicht hosted Broadway Bingo at Feinstein's for nearly 2 years, and co-produced the Cabaret Showcase Showdown, a cabaret contest, for 6 seasons. He is also a beer snob and a long-term cruciverbalist.