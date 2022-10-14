Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTOS: Michael Feinstein Continues Sold Out Run at Cafe Carlyle

Michael will also perform at Cafe Carlyle in December and on New Year's Eve.

Oct. 14, 2022  

The Carlyle is one of the most famous hotels in the world. It is known for hosting some of the most important people on the planet. Kings, Queens, Presidents, and various celebrities have "slept there" Currently this landmark on Madison Avenue is the residence of another Ambassador. An Ambassador of the Great American Songbook. Michael Feinstein will be on the intimate stage of the 88 seat nightclub through October 22 and again in December and on New Years Eve.

Cafe Carlyle was the musical home of Bobby Short for many years and then Steve Tyrell in more recent times. The hotel currently presents some of the most celebrated and talented performers in show business, and true to that criteria Mr. Feinstein is a welcome addition to the room's legacy. Audience members who were able to snag tickets for tables in the Cafe during his sold out October run are being treated to Michael's music, wit, charm, humor, and of course the consequential anecdotes he shares about his career. A career that has been intertwined with most of the icons of American Popular music.

There have been many celebrities who are attending Mr. Feinstein's performances, and the night we were there one of Michael's dearest friends was celebrating her birthday with a group of friends. Sunny Sessa, well known Manhattan, Palm Beach, and Las Vegas music champion was ringside for his show.


