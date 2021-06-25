PANGEA Announces Summer Programming

The beloved East Village supper club Pangea, 178 Second Avenue, is filling its summer schedule with a number of new, on-going series in addition to its regular line-up of alt-cabaret stars. The mix of both ticketed (Cabaret Room) and no-cover (Front Lounge) entertainment includes Ben Cassara's "Pangea Hot Summer Nights Jazz Series" on Wednesdays starting July 7 in the Cabaret Room; Sue Matsuki's "Jazz Brunch Open Mic" on the 2nd Sunday of the month in the Front Lounge; The Randy Andys every 2nd Thursday in the Front Lounge, and Michael McAssey's "Monday Open Mic."

Anchoring Gay Pride this weekend: theatrical pop-rock singer-songwriter Kyle Motsinger in the Front Lounge on (Jun 25); harmony trio Marcus Simeone, Sean Harkness and Lina Koutrakos in "Clearly Now" (Jun 25 Cabaret Room), and Flotilla DeBarge, produced by TWEED TheaterWorks (Jun 26 & 27 Cabaret Room).

Upcoming in the Cabaret Room Rachelle Garniez (Jun 30 & July 1) releasing "Gone to Glory," her compendium of "Farewell Party" hits (collected over five years). Jean Brassard and Steve Ross, with special guests Karen Akers and Stephanie Biddle, create elegant fireworks together on Bastille Day, Wednesday July 14 at 8:30pm.

Beginning July 7, and running every Wednesday in July and August, will be the "Pangea Hot Summer Nights Jazz Series" curated by Ben Cassara. Just added to the calendar are these August dates: Daryl Sherman Trio with James Chirillo on guitar and Boots Maleson on bass (Aug 4); Ronny Whyte Duo with Boots Maleson on bass (Aug 11); the Libby York Trio with Ed Cherry on guitar and Gary Wang on bass (Aug 18); the Paul Jost Trio with Jim Ridl on piano and Dean Johnson on bass (Aug 25).

Already announced "Pangea Hot Summer Nights Jazz Series" dates include: Sheila Jordan with Harvie S on bass and Roni Ben Hur on guitar (Jul 7); Kate Baker with Rachel Z on piano and Jon Toscano on bass (Jul 14); Tessa Souter with Luis Perdomo on piano (Jul 21); Alex Leonard with Al Gafa on guitar and Jay Leonhart on bass (Jul 28). All shows at 6pm, cover $25 (cash only), with a $20 food and drink minimum.

Deliriously festive and dangerously talented are the Randy Andys, the post-modern homage to the Andrews Sisters with a rotating female-identifying cast. On July 8 it's Monica Blume (Blue Bloods, Kinky Boots), Alex Chester (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Joy Del Valle (West Side Story), and Jocelyn Lonquist (Bright Star). Directed by Antoinette DiPietropolo with arrangements by Adrian Ries, and choreographed by Gina Daugherty. In the front lounge every 2nd Thursday of the month at 7pm (no cover!).

The Monday Open Mic Series hosted by Michael McAssey takes place in the Front Lounge on Mondays at 8:30pm.

Returning by popular demand in the Front Lounge is Sue Matsuki's "Jazz Brunch Open Mic" featuring music director Gregory Toroian on piano and Skip Ward on bass. Referred to as "an embarrassment of riches" by Stephen Mosher in Broadwayworld.com, this unique format mixing audience and guest artists and a full set by Matsuki, unfolds on the 2nd Sunday of the month, from 12noon to 3pm. Reservations required, no cover.

Also added to the schedule, David Raleigh hosts a celebratory Gospel Brunch on Sundays Jul 18 and 25, from 12noon to 3pm, in the Cabaret Room. Cover is $20.

Pangea's jewelbox Cabaret Room operates at ¾ capacity, with generous table spacing and a proof-of-vaccination policy that will be observed upon entry. Reservations online are required, with a cash-at-the-door cover (usually $25) and a $20 per person food and drink minimum (credit cards accepted). For the Front Lounge, table reservations are requested, with no cover charge, a $20 food and drink minimum, and active encouragement of artist gratuities paid directly through Venmo or Cash App or with old-school cash.

A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea just earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a major hub of the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement. Mixing spirited downtown hospitality with a deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu, Pangea "has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!" according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times.

For reservations online (required) visit www.pangeanyc.com , or for info call 212/995-0900. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).