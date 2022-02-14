Original Stars of GREASE on Broadway to Join WE GO TOGETHER

What's more fun than 2 original GREASE cast members? 3 is! Last year they brought you 2: Carole Demas and Ilene Kristen. THIS YEAR to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the show's Broadway Opening, and their friendship, James Canning joins Ilene and Carole for a fun get-together, bringing music of the season plus stories, laughs and songs saluting the iconic GREASE they originated. Music Direction by Ian Herman. Engineered by Stuart Allyn.

WE GO TOGETHER - Their February 25th show brims with songs, sighs and smiles, intimate memories of long careers and music of many genres including some of Ilene's own works.

"Charming and delightful entertainment...alive and beautiful, available for your personal indulgence, in a wonderful place called Skylight Run".....BroadwayWorld

50 years ago, this irresistible trio met as stars of Broadway's original Grease, creating (respectively) SANDY, PATTY and DOODY. Building bonds of long friendship while working with the cast and creative team, they became an enduring part of one of the most iconic shows in the history of Broadway.

Carole, Ilene and James have also continued their extensive, varied careers on television and in film. Carole and Ilene have appeared together in numerous benefit events and performances in NYC's fabled cabaret venues. Now they are here for you, in a rare reunion, via Live from Skylight Run's live-streamed series, in an unforgettable show!

ABOUT THE CAST:

Carole Demas: Unstoppable throughout her 60+ year career as a Broadway performer, TV actor and celebrity, cabaret/concert singer and events speaker. Her growing audiences return each month to enjoy Live From Skylight Run virtual concerts, remembering her as a beloved co-star of TV's most successful regional show for children, THE MAGIC GARDEN, her creation of the seminal role of Sandy in Broadway's original GREASE, Genevieve in the world debut of Stephen Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE and her major Off-Broadway and TV Guest Star roles (among them, Kojak, Mannix, Barnaby Jones, Man From Atlantis, Fantastick Journey, Route 66, Blue Bloods, Edge of Night, As The World Turns, others). Off-Broadway she created the ingenue lead in Fred Ebb's MORNING SUN, and Oscar Brand's HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION and played Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS for 2 years, also leading roles in Jones/Schmidt Portfolio Productions as well as Stock, Regional Theater, film, Concerts, Cabaret and hundreds of commercials. Carole has been performing for decades on stages far and wide and lately, from her own home studio just north of NYC. Her loyal following spends a delightful, memorable hour, comfortable in their own homes, while joining Carole in hers. More at: www.caroledemas.com

Ilene Kristen: made her Broadway debut as a dancer in "Henry, Sweet Henry". She originated the role of Patty Simcox in GREASE and portrayed the infamous Leona Helmsley in MAYOR. Ilene is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Delia Ryan on RYAN'S HOPE, and her ten-year stint as the gambling, beer-guzzling and always-inappropriate hairdresser Roxy Balsom on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, for which she received two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Ilene portrayed the Brooklynite waitress Norma Gilpin on LOVING , wannabe socialite Madeleine Thompson on ANOTHER WORLD and reprised the role of Delia Ryan in a character crossover on GENERAL HOSPITAL for two years. Night time TV sightings include Deception, Unforgettable, HBO's Show Me A Hero, Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU, The Good Policeman, Third Watch, The Sopranos, Family, and The Black Donnellys. Along with Morgan Fairchild, Ilene appeared in the pilot Melange playing bartender Dolly Faye and Stella in the film Bleeker. Ilene has acted extensively Off and Off-Off Broadway and has been a member of The Ensemble Studio since 1984. Her album of original songs "I'm Not Done With U Yet" is available on Amazon and iTunes. http://www.ilenekristen.net/

James Canning: made his professional acting debut as one of the original cast members of the hit Broadway musical Grease. His film credits include The Fog, The Boys in Company C, and Elvis. In addition, He has appeared on television in episodes of M*A*S*H*,Law & Order and numerous other shows. In recent years, he has been an educator, teaching Latin and history in private schools and working with disadvantaged students in college prep programs.

Ian Herman-Music Director: Ian is an award-winning Musical Director, pianist, and composer. His career spans decades of working in the theater community including Broadway shows, Off-Broadway Shows concerts and cabaret work. In 1999 he was honored to receive the prestigious Backstage Bistro Award for Best Music Director. He has worked with such luminary artists as Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Sokol, Dawn Derow, Angela LaGreca, Carole Demas, Carole J. Bufford, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. Broadway credits include JELLY'S LAST JAM, The Who's TOMMY, SONG AND DANCE, LAUGHING ROOM ONLY with Jackie Mason and SWING, for which he wrote vocal and dance arrangements.

