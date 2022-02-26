Ellyn Marie Marsh, Orfeh, Adam Kaplan, and More to Appear at BROADWAY SESSIONS This Thursday

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show, returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre this coming Thursday evening, March 3rd. This Thursday, Broadway favorite Ellyn Marie Marsh (Kinky Boots, Priscilla, The Rose Tattoo, Obsessed with Disappeared podcast ) takes the stage as the special guest host.

Ellyn will perform alongside Broadway besties, including Tony nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman), Adam Kaplan (The Big Leap, Newsies), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages), Christine Cornish Smith (Chicago, Cats), Taylor Symone (Ain't Too Proud), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen) and more!

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games, and an open mic. It features a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2019. Tickets are available for purchase here for $15 and can also be purchased at the door for $20.

Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street. Doors open at 9:30pm, with showtime beginning at 10pm. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions and online at www.bencameron.nyc and www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com.