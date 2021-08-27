On A Clear Day You Can See SIMPLY BARBRA Forever Comes to The Green Room 42 Next Month

Award-winning singer and actor Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) brings his Encore show On A Clear Day You Can See SIMPLY BARBRA Forever... to The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street (in Yotel Hotel) NYC on Thursday, September 2nd at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM).

Steven Brinberg celebrates the 51st anniversary (delayed a year by the pandemic) of Barbra Streisand's beloved 1970 film, featuring many songs from and stories about the making of Vincente Minnelli's last movie musical. Christopher Denny is the musical director; with guest star Daniel Lopez (Into The Woods at The Hollywood Bowl, Spamalot). All guests, staff, and performers/musicians must show proof of vaccination. Tickets are $39, 59 & $69. https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/rCA0M0wgdCKJ84xBjEVa/1630623600000

Steven Brinberg has been doing his live vocal and comic impression of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world The first SIMPLY BARBRA show began in his native New York City where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, Toronto, and to more cities than the real Barbra.

Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a Lincoln Center concert. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

The constantly updated SIMPLY BARBRA show has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a 2018 ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Steven has released two CDS LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS.

Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in IVANOV (Jewish Rep) THE WIND UP TOYS (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical NIGHTLIFE at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also appeared on Broadway in the concert version of FUNNY GIRL featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth.

Some TV appearances include "BLUE BLOODS" on CBS, and the Rosie O'Donnell, Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael shows as well as "Good Day Australia". Films include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and THIRSTY.

Subsequent domestic dates include Blue Strawberry in St. Louis Oct. 22-24 and Oscar's in Palm Springs Nov. 17 and 18. UK dates will be announced soon. For more information please visit www.simplybarbra.com.