ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Cast Members Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week

Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions returns to The Green Room 42 on November 21st, with “Musical Theatre Frat Party” featuring cast members from the hit revival of Once Upon a Mattress.

The cast will perform directly following Thursday evening performance. The evening will also host an Open Mic Party following cast members performances. Singers are welcome to pre sign up for slots using direction posted on the @bwaysessions Instagram account.

‘Mattress' cast members set to perform include Amanda LaMotte, Darius Wright, Wendi Bergamini and Taylor Marie Daniel! The evening will also feature performance by up and comers Reese Burke and Mya Dorfman.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app.

