Nik Walker, Claire Marie Hall To Lead BROADWAYS BROKEN HEARTS CLUB at 54 Below

54 Below will host Broadway’s Broken Hearts Club on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. The concert marks the second installment of the series, bringing together Broadway performers for an evening centered on pop songs about heartbreak, breakups, and emotional reckoning.

The program will include well-known pop ballads and breakup anthems, ranging from reflective songs of loss to high-energy expressions of empowerment.

The lineup features Nicholas Barrón (Ragtime), Mateus Liete Cardoso (& Juliet national tour), Jeffrey Cornelius (Hadestown), Frankie J. Gonzalez (Masquerade), Shelby Griswold (& Juliet national tour), Claire Marie Hall (Operation Mincemeat), Gianna Harris (& Juliet), Hailey Hyde (The Outsiders), Timothy H. Lee (Hadestown), Ilda Mason (Buena Vista Social Club), Jenny Mollet (Ragtime), Da’Von Moody (Buena Vista Social Club), Christian Probst (Moulin Rouge!), Amanda Reid (Hell’s Kitchen), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Joe Serafini (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Emmet Smith (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Nik Walker (Masquerade).

The evening is produced by Molly Heller and Linnae Medeiros, with music direction by James Sytrska.

Broadway’s Broken Hearts Club will take place at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street. Cover charges range from $40 to $100, with a $25 food and beverage minimum.