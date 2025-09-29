New York's Leading Neuro-Diverse Theater Company Brings Y2KABARET to Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EPIC Players, New York's leading neuro-diverse theater, is taking over the popular venue Joe's Pub with Y2Kabaret on Sunday, October 26. EPIC Players, Broadway stars Conor Tague and Hunter Hollingsworth of “How to Dance in Ohio,” Broadway guest Jessie Hooker Bailey, and more, will take the stage in two performances at 3 PM and 6 PM, featuring musical theater favorites from the 2000s.

This performance is directed by EPIC Players' Executive Artistic Director Aubrie Therrien; Music Director is Eric Fegan, with Alexander Reeves assisting. Choreography is by Laisha Gonzalez, and Stage Manager is Cameron Stevens. Host for the event is EPIC Players' TALIA, with Conor Tague as co-host.

The cast includes 44 EPIC Players' members, the majority of whom are neuro-diverse: Conor Tague (How to Dance in Ohio), Alan Denicia-Serrano, Nicky Gottlieb, Christine Newberry, Lucia Funaro (EPIC Debut), Samantha Elisofon, Michael J Robinson, Amanda Gerulski, Chloe Rose Solomon, Kayla Robinson, Sandy Gladstone Karpe, Gerard Riley, Devan Manning, Amy Erlanger (EPIC Debut), Sarah Getzler, Gianluca Cirafici, Sami Binder, Miles Butler, Cameron Walker, Alex Brett, Sean McGowan, Mina Cuesta, Jocelyn Elena Stout, Rachel Payne, Emy Ramos, Tess Carvelli, Fern Schlesinger, AC Coy, Genesis Solivan, Lexi Spindel, Reuben Baron, Jared Bazemore, Alex Herrera (EPIC Debut), Hunter Hollingsworth (How to Dance in Ohio), Nicholas Moscato, Benjamin Rosloff, Andrew Kader, Zachary Lichterman, Felix Foote, Sven Schuchert, Kylie Hogrefe, Laisha Gonzalez, Travis Burbee and Ethan Jones.

“At EPIC, we are committed to the idea that everyone deserves a chance to be seen,” says Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director at EPIC Players. “This event is an exciting opportunity to shine a light on the incredible talent of our neuro-diverse actors and celebrate the progress we are making toward a more inclusive stage, where everyone has an equal opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded in 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theater company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for persons with developmental disabilities.

Through inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, EPIC hopes to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.

Since its founding, EPIC has grown significantly, offering free classes, no-cost access, and ever-increasing paid employment to its neuro-diverse community of artists with and without disabilities. Each year, EPIC produces two neuro-inclusive cabarets on New York City stages to highlight its community's musical talents. Past cabarets have taken place at Joe's Pub at The Public, 54 Below, The Clark Theater, The Penthouse at Lincoln Center, HBO Headquarters, The Triad, and The Duplex.

EPIC is an inclusive theater company and welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy its productions. In order to make all shows more accessible to individuals with disabilities and members of the neuro-diverse community and their families, EPIC offers the following accommodations, services and policies:

ADA Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating is reserved for the exclusive use of patrons with disabilities and their guests who require the features of the seat. The accessible seat locations offer wheelchair accommodation for guests who need to remain in their wheelchairs or who would like to transfer, have no steps for guests with mobility disabilities, and are easy to access from the theater entrance.

Access Coordinator and volunteers on site, noise-canceling headphones, and quiet zones in the lobby area.

A relaxed atmosphere will be adopted at all performances to allow patrons with developmental disabilities to talk and vocalize as they wish, as well as leave and re-enter the seating area as needed.